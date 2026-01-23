Morning Skate Report: Jan. 23, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-12) conclude their season series against the Toronto Maple Leafs (24-17-9) on Friday at 4 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mark Stone set a new franchise record with his 13-game point streak, recording 20 points (10G, 10A) in that span.

Stone has registered points in 30 out of 33 (90.9%) games he has played in this season.

Mitch Marner returns to Toronto for the first time since arriving in Vegas on July 1, 2025. Marner ranks second on the Golden Knights in points with 52 (12G, 40A) and the fifth-most points on the man advantage with 17 points (3G, 13A).

The Golden Knights hold a 4-1-2 record in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

Jack Eichel has picked up points in 15 of his last 16 games, totaling 27 points (7G, 20A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Six assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – Two wins away from 100 career wins

Pavel Dorofeyev – Two games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Three games away from 800 career games

Adin Hill – Seven games away from 200 career games

Mitch Marner – Seven points away from 800 career points

Tomas Hertl – Seven points away from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 59 points (18G, 41A)

Mitch Marner – 52 points (12G, 40A)

Mark Stone – 49 points (18G, 31A)

Tomas Hertl – 44 points (21G, 23A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 37 points (21G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

5 – Pavel Dorofeyev netted the Golden Knights’ fifth extra attacker goal of the year.

10 – Jack Eichel extended his point streak to ten games (6G, 12A).

21 – Tomas Hertl and Dorofeyev lead the Golden Knights with 21 goals each.

252 – Hertl is third in the NHL for offensive zone face-off wins with 252

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell 4-3 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night. In the first two frames, Charlie McAvoy and Elias Lindholm netted power-play goals, while Tanner Jeannot and David Pastrnak extended the Bruins' lead to 4-0. The Golden Knights came back with a goal from Jack Eichel (1G, 1A) 31 seconds into the final period. Tomas Hertl registered a power-play goal, and Pavel Dorofeyev scored with an extra attacker to bring Vegas within one. The Golden Knights could not complete the comeback and lost 4-3 in Boston.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Maple Leafs last met on Jan. 15 at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas skated away with a 6-5 overtime victory over Toronto. Pavel Dorofeyev found the back of the net twice on the power play, while Keegan Kolesar and Mark Stone (1G, 2A) recorded goals in crucial moments. Tomas Hertl (1G, 1A) tied the score 5-5 with seven seconds remaining in regulation. Jack Eichel registered a four-point (1G, 3A) night and netted the overtime winner off a feed from Stone 2:44 into the extra frame. Adin Hill made his first appearance in the net since October due to injury and helped the Golden Knights seal the 6-5 overtime victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Maple Leafs come into Friday’s matchup sixth in the Atlantic Division with a record of 24-17-9. The Maple Leafs have gone 2-2-2 in their last six contests and are currently 1-0-1 in their five-game homestand. Most recently at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto fell 6-3 to the Minnesota Wild on Monday and lost 2-1 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. William Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points (17G, 31A), followed by John Tavares with 43 points (18G, 25A) and Auston Matthews with 42 points (25G, 17A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 24-13-12, 60 points

Edmonton Oilers – 25-19-8, 58 points

Anaheim Ducks – 26-21-3, 55 points

Seattle Kraken – 22-18-9, 53 points

San Jose Sharks – 25-21-3, 53 points

Los Angeles Kings – 20-16-13, 53 points

Calgary Flames – 21-24-5, 47 points

Vancouver Canucks – 17-28-5, 39 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 386th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-5-3 all-time record against Toronto

KEYS TO THE GAME

Bounce Back: The Golden Knights have picked up points in six out of seven games on the second leg of a back-to-back this season. The team needs to get to their game early, reset their mindset and establish a sense of urgency quickly in Friday’s matchup.

Sharpen Details: The Golden Knight struggled to find their rhythm in the opening period of Thursday’s game. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy wants to see the group clean up their puck management, generate more momentum in their favor and win more races and battles, especially in the first frame.