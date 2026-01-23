Third-Period Rally Not Enough as Golden Knights Fall, 4-3, to Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-12) saw their third-period comeback bid fall short in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins (29-20-2) on Thursday at TD Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Bruins got on the board first on the man advantage just before the midway mark of the first period, as Charlie McAvoy found the net from the blue line. Thirty seconds later, Elias Lindholm doubled Boston’s lead, and Tanner Jeannot stretched the advantage to three shortly after. David Pastrnak scored on the rush at 7:25 of the middle frame to put the Bruins up 4-0. Less than a minute into the third period, Vegas scored its first goal of the night when Jack Eichel tucked home his own rebound after being set up by Noah Hanifin. The Golden Knights notched their second of the night two and a half minutes later, as Tomas Hertl finished a backhand pass to the front of the net from Mark Stone on the power play. After pulling Akira Schmid late for an extra skater, Pavel Dorofeyev’s centering feed from below the faceoff circle took a bounce past Joonas Korpisalo, bringing Vegas within one with 2:35 remaining. Despite the three-goal third period, the Golden Knights’ comeback ultimately fell short in the 4-3 loss.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights’ four-game Eastern Conference road trip continues Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with puck drop at 4 p.m. PT. Watch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.