Morning Skate Report: Jan. 22, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-12) wrap their season series with the Boston Bruins (28-20-2) on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at TD Garden.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Mark Stone tied Jack Eichel for a Golden Knights’ franchise-high 12-game point streak, notching 19 points (10G, 9A) over his last 12 outings.

Eichel extended his own point streak to nine games, totaling 16 points (5G, 11A).

Stone is tied for the third-most points in the NHL since the turn of the New Year with 17 (8G, 9A).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Seven assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Nine assists away from 300 assists as a Golden KnightCAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – Two wins away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Pavel Dorofeyev – Three games away from 200 career games

Noah Hanifin – Four games away from 800 career games

Adin Hill – Seven games away from 200 career games

Mitch Marner – Eight points away from 800 career points

Tomas Hertl – Eight points away from 600 career pointsVGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 57 points (17G, 40A)

Mitch Marner – 51 points (12G, 39A)

Mark Stone – 48 points (18G, 30A)

Tomas Hertl – 42 points (19G, 23A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 36 points (20G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

20 – Tomas Hertl tallied his 20th goal on the season on Monday, becoming the second Golden Knight to reach that mark (Pavel Dorofeyev – 20).

24.6 – The Golden Knights face 24.6 shots per game this season, the second fewest in the NHL.

33.3 – Since the new year, Vegas’ power play is firing at the fourth-highest rate across the league (33.3%).

42 – The Golden Knights have scored 42 goals since the start of 2026, tied for the second-most in the NHL.LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Philadelphia Flyers, 2-1, on Monday at T-Mobile Arena. Travis Konecny opened the scoring just four minutes into the contest to give the Flyers an early 1-0 lead. Tomas Hertl answered late in the second period with a power-play goal, redirecting a Jack Eichel shot after a stretch pass from Mark Stone to even the score at 1-1. At 7:22 of the third period, Konecny netted his second goal of the night on a shorthanded breakaway to secure the 2-1 victory for Philadelphia.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins, 6-5, on Oct. 16, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in their first matchup of the season. Boston opened the scoring early, but Vegas responded behind goals from Pavel Dorofeyev and Cole Reinhardt to head into the first intermission tied, 2-2. Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl scored early in the second, including a power-play tally from Hertl, while William Karlsson added a shorthanded goal to give the Golden Knights a 5-3 advantage through two frames. Vegas extended its lead to three in the third period on a power-play goal from Karlsson, assisted by Eichel and Mitch Marner. The Bruins made a late push with goals from Mark Kastelic and Michael Eyssimont, but the Golden Knights held on to secure the 6-5 victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Bruins currently sit fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 28-20-2 record and 58 points in the 2025-26 season. Boston’s offense has produced 164 goals, while the team has allowed 155 goals against through 50 games. It’s been a rollercoaster of a campaign, as Boston has strung together two separate win streaks of six or more games as well as two losing streaks with six or more games. The Bruins enter Thursday having lost their most recent contest, a 6-2 defeat to the Dallas Stars, snapping a six-game winning streak. Prior to the loss in Dallas, Boston earned a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Boston’s offense is led by David Pastrnak, who tops the team with 60 points (20G, 40A), followed by Morgan Geekie with 43 points (26G, 17A), and Pavel Zacha with 35 points (14G, 21A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 24-12-12, 60 points

Edmonton Oilers – 25-18-8, 58 points

Anaheim Ducks – 26-21-3, 55 points

Seattle Kraken – 22-18-9, 53 points

San Jose Sharks – 25-21-3, 53 points

Los Angeles Kings – 20-16-13, 53 points

Calgary Flames – 21-24-5, 47 points

Vancouver Canucks – 17-28-5, 39 pointsA VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 386th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 8-7-1 all-time record against Boston

KEYS TO THE GAME

Use the Extra Man: The Golden Knights own the fourth-best power play in the league in the new year (33.3%) but went 1-7 in Monday’s loss to Philadelphia. Re-centering their identity on special teams with quicker puck movement, traffic at the crease, and chances generated below the goal line will allow Vegas to push Boston when opportunities arise and create an early edge on the board.

Lean on the Top Dogs: While depth scoring has fueled Vegas’ recent success in part, the Golden Knights’ elite skill has been the engine behind their offensive surge. Continuing to play through Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Mitch Marner, Tomas Hertl and Shea Theodore will stretch Boston’s defensive structure and make every line defend, opening space and quality looks for all 12 forwards and six defensemen.