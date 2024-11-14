Vegas Golden Knights Win Two Clio Sports Awards for Game Presentation 

VEGAS (November 14, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights have won top honors in two categories in the Clio Sports Awards, Clio announced Wednesday. The Golden Knights earned gold in “Overall/End-to-End” and “Hype/Show Open Video” in the Gameday/In-Game Experience medium that featured teams and leagues across all professional sports. The Golden Knights and other winners will be honored at the 2024 Clio Sports Awards on December 4 in New York City.

“Creating a best-in-class game experience at T-Mobile Arena is at the heart of what we do with the Vegas Golden Knights,” said President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We thank Clio Sports for the honor and appreciate the efforts of so many people who contribute to the atmosphere at our games, including the fans who bring their energy every night.”

Vegas’ “Hype/Show Open Video” award was for its playoff open in the 2023 Western Conference Final, which included dramatic ice projections and members of the Knight Line by Drumbots playing while descending to the ice from the rafters. The “Overall/End-to-End” honor was for the team’s in-arena experience in the 2022-23 season.

Clio Sports was founded in 2014 and honors the best in sports advertising and marketing around the world. This marks the first year that the organization has included the Gameday/In-Game Experience medium.

These honors come on the heels of the Golden Knights winning The Stanley from the NHL for Game Presentation for the this time (2020, ’22 and ’24). In addition, the Golden Knights’ Game Entertainment and Production team won the Best Overall Production and Best Overall Hockey Production at the 2023 Information Display and Entertainment Association (IDEA) Conference, as well as a 2024 Emmy Award for the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner raising ceremony.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.