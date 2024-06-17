Vegas Golden Knights Win Emmy Award for Banner-Raising Ceremony

VEGAS (June 17, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights won the Emmy Award for Special Events Program from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Pacific Southwest Chapter, the chapter announced Saturday at the 50th Annual Pacific Southwest Area Emmy Awards Gala in Rancho Mirage, CA.

The Golden Knights were honored for their coverage of the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner-raising ceremony at the October 10 season opening game at T-Mobile Arena. The show aired on the team’s streaming service, KnightTime+, and is available on KnightTime+ and YouTube.

“Raise The Banner” was one of six Emmy nominations for the Vegas Golden Knights and the team’s television broadcast partner, Scripps Sports. Owner and Chairman Bill Foley was credited on the show, along with members of the VGK Entertainment and Production staff: Andrew Abrams, Tyler Ferraro, Jeffrey Chaves, Patrick Ruhlig, Aleksandr Washuta, Madolyn Rusen, Emma Kazian, Dan Senior, Jalen Jones, Katie Borton and Tyler Lim.

