Vegas Golden Knights to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Knight on Saturday, Nov. 25

VEGAS (November 21, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 21, plans for their Hockey Fights Cancer celebration on Saturday, November 25 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. PT and the game is presented by Optum Cancer Care Center.

The Golden Knights will have specialty jerseys that are individually signed by players and available for auction. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKHFC.givesmart.com or text “VGKHFC” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Saturday. Fans attending the game can see the specialty jerseys inside the arena by visiting the concourse area outside of Sections 11 and 12. Sticks with lavender tape will also be available during the team’s online auction.

During the game, fans are invited to Sections 9 and 10 to pick up and customize "I Fight For" signs to honor loved ones that have been impacted by cancer. Fans also have the opportunity to visit this link to fill out a generic card online until Thursday, November 30. The cards submitted online will be printed and delivered to patients in partnership with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.

To further their efforts towards the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the Golden Knights are entering into a multiyear partnership with the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation as the team is now the official sponsor of the “No More Chemo Bell” which patients ring to celebrate the end of their chemotherapy treatment. Current and former patients from the Cure 4 The Kids Foundation will be in attendance for the game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Merchandise, including beanies, hats, and jackets, is now available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

The Golden Knights partnered with Love Your Melon to create an exclusive ticket package which includes a limited-edition beanie with a removeable pom. An extremely-limited number of ticket options remain available for purchase at this link. Fans who purchase directly through this offer will be able to claim their beanie during the game. Tickets must be purchased through the link above to qualify.

50% of net profit from the sale of all products from Love Your Melon is given to nonprofit organizations around the world that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Together, fans can create therapeutic experiences and fund charitable programming initiatives for children and families battling cancer.

