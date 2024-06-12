Vegas Golden Knights to Host Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale June 26

Public shopping hours set for 3 to 6 pm PT

VGK Authentics Sale-Public Hours_X
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (June 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 12, plans to host the annual Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale on Wednesday, June 26, at City National Arena. After a series of pre-sale opportunities for season ticket members, the sale will be open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. PT on Rink A.

The Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale features a variety of player-used and team-issued equipment and apparel, including sticks, skates, gloves, jerseys, shoes, helmets, jackets, shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more.

In addition to the sale items on Rink A, The Arsenal will be unveiling a larger, enhanced section of VGK Authentics equipment featuring premium and authenticated game-used products. The Arsenal will open early on June 26, at 8 a.m. PT. The store’s usual summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

Fans unable to attend the equipment sale in person will be able to access online-only offerings at VegasTeamStore.com, beginning at 9 a.m. PT on June 26.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

