Vegas Golden Knights to Host Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale June 26

VEGAS (June 12, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 12, plans to host the annual Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale on Wednesday, June 26, at City National Arena. After a series of pre-sale opportunities for season ticket members, the sale will be open to the public from 3 to 6 p.m. PT on Rink A.

The Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale features a variety of player-used and team-issued equipment and apparel, including sticks, skates, gloves, jerseys, shoes, helmets, jackets, shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more.

In addition to the sale items on Rink A, The Arsenal will be unveiling a larger, enhanced section of VGK Authentics equipment featuring premium and authenticated game-used products. The Arsenal will open early on June 26, at 8 a.m. PT. The store’s usual summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

Fans unable to attend the equipment sale in person will be able to access online-only offerings at VegasTeamStore.com, beginning at 9 a.m. PT on June 26.

