Vegas Golden Knights to Celebrate Black History Knight on February 22

VEGAS (February 12, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 12, plans for the team’s Black History Knight on Saturday, February 22 when the team hosts the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. Faceoff is set for 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by AAA.

A new logo created by Vegas Golden Knights Sr. Motion Graphic Designer Jalen Jones sets an uplifting tone for the evening’s celebration of Black History. The theme “Black History Means” shines a spotlight on the positive aspects and contributions of Black people and their history.

“A good amount of the Black History we learn focuses on the suffering and struggles of Black people in the United States. This logo is meant to emphasize Black History beyond the slavery, the segregation, the trauma,” said Jones. “While it’s important to remember what was endured, there is strength in highlighting all that Black people have done despite those obstacles.”

The logo will be showcased on KnightTron, the gameday poster and throughout T-Mobile Arena at the game. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Jones has created unique VGK artwork for Black History Month.

Throughout Black History Month the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will showcase local Black-owned businesses and nonprofits on Instagram (@vgkfoundation), building upon its year-round commitment to these organizations. The Foundation will make $1,000 donations to select groups in honor of Black History Month.

Black History Knight will feature special guests from the Urban Chamber of Commerce, the Donna Street Community Center and other groups being recognized and honored at the game. The day before the game, February 21, the Golden Knights and KABOOM! will partner to build and unveil a new playground at Donna Street Community Center.

Additional activations will include a live art project created on Toshiba Plaza before the game by artists from Graffiti Park. Black History Knight will also showcase the talents of Fortress regulars Bojo (in-arena host), Carnell Johnson (national anthem) and DJ Joe Green.

A limited number of tickets remain available for Black History Knight at this link.

