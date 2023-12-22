Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (December 22, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, December 22, that the club has signed defenseman Ben Hutton to a two-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $975,000 through the 2025-26 season.

Since the Golden Knights signed Hutton as a free agent in October of 2021, the native of Brockville, Ontario, has appeared in 117 games during the regular season and posted 29 points (7 G, 22 A) with a +15 rating. During the 2023-24 campaign, Hutton has skated in 28 games, owns eight points (1 G, 7 A), and ranks fifth on his team with a +7. In his NHL career, the defenseman has played in a total of 496 contests with the Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks.

Hutton made his postseason debut in April against the Winnipeg Jets and earned his name on the Stanley Cup for the first time in his career. Prior to professional play, Hutton played collegiately at the University of Maine and was named to the All-Hockey East First Team following the 2013-14 season. Internationally, he helped lead Canada to a gold medal during the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

Hutton was a fifth-round selection (147th overall) by Vancouver in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Ben Hutton, Defenseman

Birthplace: Brockville, Ontario

Height: 6-3

Weight: 201 lbs.

Age: 30

Shoots: Left

Notes:

- Has played in a total of 117 games with Vegas, collecting 29 points (7 G, 22 A)

- Owns a +7 rating in 28 games during the 2023-24 season which is tied for second among the team’s defensemen and fifth among all skaters on the Golden Knights

- Helped the Golden Knights win the 2023 Stanley Cup for the first time in his career

- Veteran of 496 NHL games across nine seasons spent with the Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks

- Earned a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2016 IIHF World Championship

- Spent three seasons playing NCAA hockey at the University of Maine and was named to the All-Hockey East First Team following the 2013-14 season

