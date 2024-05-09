Vegas Golden Knights, Scripps Sports Combine for Six Emmy Nominations

VEGAS – The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports have received six nominations for Emmy Awards for their coverage of the team from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Pacific Southwest Chapter, the chapter announced on Friday, May 3.

Winners will be announced at the 50th Annual Pacific Southwest Area Emmy Awards Gala, to be held June 15 in Rancho Mirage, California.

The nominations – all of which can be seen in a special “Emmy Nominated” section of the KnightTime+ streaming service – are listed below, along with the category of their nomination:

VGK Origins: Jonathan Marchessault (Sports Story – Short Form or Long Form Content)

We Did It (Sports Story – Short Form or Long Form Content)

Vegas Golden Knights Opening Night Special (Sports Program – Live or Post Produced)

Cup Champs Face Off, Nov. 4 vs. Colorado (Live Sporting Event/Game-Single Game)

Knight Life – The Zach Whitecloud Story (Magazine Program)

Vegas Golden Knights – Raise The Banner (Special Events Program)

“We appreciate these nominations recognizing the quality content created by both our internal team and our partners at Scripps,” said Vegas Golden Knights President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “The first year of our partnership with Scripps Sports has been a tremendous success and these nominations are further proof of that.”

“Great teamwork nets great results,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “We all work together so well, and it’s the fans who benefit most – as it should be.”

The Vegas Golden Knights and Scripps Sports recently completed the first of a multi-year agreement to televise the team’s games in the region that was announced on May 3, 2023.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SCRIPPS SPORTS

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association, the National Women’s Soccer League, the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference in college football. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company focused on creating a better-informed world.