Vegas Golden Knights Reveal Adidas Winter Classic Jersey

VEGAS (November 22, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights and adidas revealed today, November 22, the club’s 2024 Winter Classic uniform, which features vintage white as the primary color for the first time in franchise history and includes a “V” for Vegas as the jersey’s crest. The club’s newest uniform will be worn on-ice for the first time at the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® when Vegas meets with the Seattle Kraken on New Year’s Day, January 1, at T-Mobile Park home of the Seattle Mariners in Seattle, Washington.

Drawing inspiration from the Wild West and cowboy era of the 1910s, Vegas’ Winter Classic jersey’s colors reflect the time period with the vintage white base, a deeper and richer gold used in the piping, and the felt fabric in the logo. The look envisions what a hockey team might have looked like in these formative years of the city. Piping details in the center crest and numbers are inspired by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point uniforms, the alma mater of Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley. The curves at the top of the “V” and the curves in the numbers and letters pull from the curves in the filigree within Vegas’ current brand. On the collar of the jersey, there are seven stars to represent the Golden Knights’ seventh season as a franchise.

A cursive “Vegas” will be featured on the right leg of the steel grey pants, the first time the city will be listed on the uniformed pants, as well as the helmet. The cursive “Vegas” wordmark complements the braiding along the side of the pants. White, gold and grey barber pole patterned socks and brown gloves complete the vintage look for the team’s one-of-a-kind uniform.

A very limited number of the Golden Knights’ Winter Classic jerseys are available for purchase in person at The Arsenal in City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena and online at VegasTeamStore.com beginning today. Fans can also purchase specialty Winter Classic t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, and other merchandise inspired by the design at team store locations and online.

The Vegas Golden Knights have their sights set on Seattle where the NHL’s two most recent franchise additions will face off in one of the league’s most celebrated traditions. The outdoor contest will feature the Seattle Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, January 1, 2024, at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

This will be the second outdoor contest for the Golden Knights, their first being on Feb. 20, 2021, when Vegas faced the Colorado Avalanche, in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe™ at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. The Kraken, who began play in the 2021-22 season, will be playing in their first regular-season outdoor game and will become the 29th team to participate in such a game. The 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic® continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year, with the 2024 edition marking the 16th anniversary of the first NHL Winter Classic® in Buffalo.

Vegas also announced plans to wear the new uniforms twice in front of its home fans at T-Mobile Arena: January 13 against the Calgary Flames and March 21 against Seattle.

