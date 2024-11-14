Vegas Golden Knights Renew Partnership with Vegas Auto Gallery Lotus Las Vegas

VEGAS (November 14, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 14, the renewal of its partnership with Vegas Auto Gallery Lotus Las Vegas, Las Vegas’ destination for luxury and exotic vehicles. The partnership recognizes Vegas Auto Gallery as an Official Luxury Car Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Auto Gallery – which recently opened a beautiful new showroom at 5530 Rafael Rivera Way in Las Vegas, off the 215 beltway – will be featured during intermissions at Golden Knights games this January at T-Mobile Arena with on-ice contests where fans could win luxury cars. The company will also be featured in digital assets at the arena and on Golden Knights television broadcasts.

“We appreciate the continued partnership with Vegas Auto Gallery and know it always energizes our crowd when a fan has a chance to take home one of their beautiful automobiles,” said Vegas Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “Like the Golden Knights, Vegas Auto Gallery provides the people of Las Vegas with exceptional experiences and service.”

“As a longtime Las Vegas local, I am excited and proud to extend our partnership as an Official Luxury Car Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights,” said Nick Dossa, Dealer Principal of Vegas Auto Gallery Lotus Las Vegas. “In Las Vegas, you need to know someone, and now you know us.”

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT VEGAS AUTO GALLERY LOTUS CARS LAS VEGAS

Vegas Auto Gallery is the brainchild of Nick Dossa, a highly experienced car enthusiast, who has accumulated years of experience, specializing in high-line vehicle sales and service. Nick Dossa’s inspiration helped to fill a void in the Las Vegas marketplace. At Vegas Auto Gallery you can browse from several hundred luxury and exotic vehicles. Vegas Auto Gallery has an established online presence and reputation, supported by a growing local clientele with whom we’ve curated collections and facilitated multi-million dollar vehicle transactions. Vegas Auto Gallery is now proud to open a new state of the art location, situated on prime real estate in the Las Vegas auto marketplace. We’ve always ensured that all of our guests receive tier-one customer service. We offer luxury and exotic vehicles that are specifically curated for our discerning clientele both locally and nationally. Our in-house service department caters specifically to the specialty brands that we sell. Vegas Auto Gallery also is the only authorized Lotus dealership in the state of Nevada. Vegas Auto Gallery has continued to evolve in parallel with the city of Las Vegas and amongst our client list includes professional athletes and their ownership, local businesses and executives, as well as community members and friends.