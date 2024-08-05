Vegas Golden Knights Renew Partnership with Lexus

VEGAS (August 5, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 5, the renewal of its partnership with Lexus that recognizes the automotive company as an Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Lexus and its commitment to ‘Experience Amazing’ aligns perfectly with our goals to be champions on the ice and in the community,” said Golden Knights President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We are excited to extend their partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights.”

Through the partnership, Lexus will offer fans an enter-to-win contest for a trip for two to a Vegas Golden Knights road game. Lexus will also be featured on Toshiba Plaza at select Golden Knights home games and will be highlighted with an in-ice logo at T-Mobile Arena, on a dasherboard at T-Mobile Arena and on digitally enhanced dasherboards during Golden Knights television broadcasts.

“As a founding partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Lexus is proud to continue our support as they strive to deliver an amazing experience both on and off the ice,” said Marcus Williams, general manager, Lexus Western Area. “We look forward to elevating the VGK fan experience.”

To learn more about Lexus visit lexus.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X,Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT LEXUS

Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

#08/05/24#