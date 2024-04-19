Vegas Golden Knights Introduce 'Lmk VGK' Text Service

VEGAS (April 19, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 19, the introduction of a new communication platform to give fans instant access to the latest information, special offers and news from the team. This text-messaging service, “Lmk VGK,” is free to join and delivers updates straight to users’ mobile phones.

Fans can register for Lmk VGK – shorthand for “Let me know, VGK” – here.

The service is launching today to provide another way to UKnight The Realm as the Golden Knights embark upon the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Subscribers can look forward to updates on playoff ticket information, watch party details, special offers, new retail drops and more.

“We want our fans to be able to access important Golden Knights and Realm-related information in the most convenient and customized way possible,” said Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi. “Lmk VGK is a perfect complement to our social media platforms and email newsletters and will bring value to fans right to their mobile devices.”

VGK will continue to utilize its Pogoseat platform for last-minute text-based ticketing offers.

