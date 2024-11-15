Vegas Golden Knights Introduce Holiday Ticket Packs Featuring VGK Nutcracker Figurines 

VEGAS (November 15, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 15, two all-new ticket packages to celebrate the holiday season that are on sale now at this link. The packages feature three games each and come with a limited edition VGK-themed Nutcracker Figurine in either a gold or white jersey.

The Gold Pack features games against the Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings, while the White Pack includes matchups with the Seattle Kraken, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs. Both holiday packs start at $299 and include one ticket to each of the three respective games, plus the corresponding nutcracker.