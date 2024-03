Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to Accept Grant Applications

VEGAS (March 22, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, March 22, that the organization will open its annual grant application process for qualified nonprofit organizations that provide impactful programming to better serve the Southern Nevada community on Monday, March 25. Applications will be available at this link from March 25 through May 3.

The VGK Foundation will be awarding grants to organizations that serve each of its pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. Grant awards may be up to $20,000. In 2023, the Foundation awarded more than $230,000 in grants to more than 15 local organizations.

For the second year in a row, the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation will also be accepting applications and awarding a grant to a local organization. The selected organization may be awarded up to $10,000. More information and an application can be found at this link.

Selected organizations will be notified of their grants no later than June 7.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation follow the foundation on X and Instagram.