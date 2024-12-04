Vegas Golden Knights Forward William Karlsson Named to Sweden's Roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

VEGAS (December 4, 2024) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced today, December 4, full rosters for Finland and Sweden for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off. The 4 Nations Face-Off will be a round-robin tournament featuring teams comprised of NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States.

Golden Knights forward William Karlsson was officially named to Sweden’s roster for the event, which will take place in Boston and Montreal from February 12-20. Karlsson joins head coach Bruce Cassidy, who will be serving as an assistant coach for Canada, and forward **Jack Eichel**, who was previously named as one of the first six players for the United States, as representatives from Vegas at the event. NHL All-Star Weekend will not be held in the 2024-25 season.

Karlsson is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights and appeared in his first game of the 2024-25 campaign on October 26 against the Sharks. The forward began the season with a five-game point streak in which he produced six points (2 G, 4 A) during the stretch. Karlsson now owns 11 points (4 G, 7 A) on the season to go with a +4 rating and 0 PIM in 17 games played and skated in his 700th career game on November 29 against Winnipeg. The native of Marsta, Sweden, is the all-time franchise leader in plus-minus (+116) and shorthanded goals (13) and ranks second in games played (519) and goals (156) since being acquired by the Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. Internationally, Karlsson previously represented his country at the 2017 IIHF World Championship where he helped Sweden earn a gold medal. The 31-year-old lifted the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023 for the first time in his career.

Full rosters for Canada and the United States are expected to be announced at 3:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Fans can view the complete game schedule, purchase tickets, and sign up to receive information and updates for the 4 Nations Face-Off at https://nhl.com/4nations.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.