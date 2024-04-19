Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winners of Team's 2023-24 Regular Season Awards

VEGAS (April 18, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 18, the winners of their annual regular season awards, presented in a postgame ceremony after tonight’s Fan Appreciation Knight game at T-Mobile Arena. The game was presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

For first time since the team’s first season, one player claimed two honors, as Jack Eichel took home the First Star Award presented by Gold Bar Whiskey and the Vegas Strong Service Award (in 2017-18 William Karlsson won the First Star and Seventh Player Awards). Brayden McNabb was named the winner of the Seventh Player Award.

Eichel and McNabb were presented with engraved Tiffany plates and engraved dog tags from David Yurman to commemorate their honors.

Eichel captured the First Star Award as determined by Three Stars voting at home games. Eichel led the team with 20 assists and 39 points in 32 games played at T-Mobile Arena this season, while ranking second on the team with 19 goals. His 1.22 points per home game is the most in Vegas history for a player appearing in at least 30 home games and his 10-game home point-scoring streak to end the season is just one game shy of the team record. Eichel, who also won the First Star Award last season, is the first Vegas player to capture the honor multiple times in his career.

Eichel earned the Vegas Strong Service Award for his consistent efforts leading the Golden Knights in the Vegas community. His contributions in the past year include separate $40,000 donations to Best Buddies Las Vegas and Cure 4 The Kids. Even more significant was the time he spent and friendships he developed with participants in the Best Buddies program or patients at Cure 4 The Kids and other pediatric medical centers in Las Vegas. Yesterday Eichel was announced as the Vegas nominee for the NHL’s King Clancy Award, recognizing leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community.

McNabb was voted by fans as the winner of the Seventh Player Award as the player who most exceeded expectations on the ice. The 33-year-old original Golden Knight enjoyed the best offensive season of his career in 2023-24, contributing 4 goals and 22 assists (26 points). He was one of three Golden Knights (and the only defenseman) to play in all 82 games, often the most experienced member of a defense that saw every other regular miss time due to injury. McNabb led the team and ranked tied for third in the NHL with 207 blocked shots.

First Star Award Winners

2023-24 – Jack Eichel

2022-23 – Jack Eichel

2021-22 – Evgenii Dadonov

2020-21 – Max Pacioretty

2019-20 – Reilly Smith

2018-19 – Marc-Andre Fleury and Cody Eakin

2017-18 – William Karlsson

Vegas Strong Service Award Winners

2023-24 – Jack Eichel

2022-23 – Reilly Smith

2021-22 – Mark Stone

2020-21 – Shea Theodore

2019-20 – Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny

2018-19 – Deryk Engelland

2017-18 – Deryk Engelland

Seventh Player Award Winners

2023-24 – Brayden McNabb

2022-23 – William Carrier

2021-22 – Nicolas Roy

2020-21 – Alec Martinez

2019-20 – Chandler Stephenson

2018-19 – Ryan Reaves

2017-18 – William Karlsson

