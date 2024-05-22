Vegas Golden Knights Announce Upcoming Youth Hockey Clinics

VEGAS (May 22, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 22, plans for upcoming youth ball hockey clinics in the Las Vegas community, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Green Valley Grocery. The clinics, designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey and keep them active during the summer months, will feature visits from Chance and members of the VGK Cast and giveaways from Raising Cane’s and Green Valley Grocery at select events.
A full schedule of clinics can be found below and is subject to change. Participants in the clinics have been pre-selected and the events are closed to fans and the general public.
SUMMER BALL HOCKEY CLINICS (all clinics 10-11 a.m. PT)
- Tuesday, May 28 presented by Raising Cane’s at Walnut Rec Center
- 3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89115
- Thursday, May 30 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Lorenzi Ball Hockey Rink
- 3333 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89107
- Wednesday, June 12 presented by Raising Cane’s at Paradise Rec Center
- 4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121
- Tuesday, June 18 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Silverado Ranch Community Center
- 9855 Gilespie St., Las Vegas, NV 89183
- Monday, June 24 presented by Raising Cane’s at Desert Breeze Community Center
- 8275 W. Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117
- Thursday, July 11 presented by Raising Cane’s at Doc Pearson Community Center
- 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Thursday, July 18 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Mirabelli Rec Center
- 6200 Hargrove Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89107
- Monday, July 22 presented by Raising Cane’s at Hollywood Rec Center
- 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.
ABOUT RAISING CANE’S®
Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands, with 775+ Restaurants in 40+ states and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2024. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.
ABOUT GREEN VALLEY GROCERY
Founded in 1978 by Rick Crawford, Green Valley Grocery began in Las Vegas with a mission to serve the Southern Nevada community. While remaining a family-owned business, we’re committed to fast, convenient service, providing top-notch fuel, and a wide selection of food, drinks, and snacks expected from a trusted neighborhood convenience store. We take pride in our community engagement and numerous charitable partnerships, consistently delivering quality customer service with a friendly smile. For more information, visit gvgrocery.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.