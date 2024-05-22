Vegas Golden Knights Announce Upcoming Youth Hockey Clinics

VEGAS (May 22, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 22, plans for upcoming youth ball hockey clinics in the Las Vegas community, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Green Valley Grocery. The clinics, designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey and keep them active during the summer months, will feature visits from Chance and members of the VGK Cast and giveaways from Raising Cane’s and Green Valley Grocery at select events.

A full schedule of clinics can be found below and is subject to change. Participants in the clinics have been pre-selected and the events are closed to fans and the general public.

SUMMER BALL HOCKEY CLINICS (all clinics 10-11 a.m. PT)

Tuesday, May 28 presented by Raising Cane’s at Walnut Rec Center

3075 N. Walnut Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89115

Thursday, May 30 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Lorenzi Ball Hockey Rink

3333 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Wednesday, June 12 presented by Raising Cane’s at Paradise Rec Center

4775 S. McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Tuesday, June 18 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Silverado Ranch Community Center

9855 Gilespie St., Las Vegas, NV 89183

Monday, June 24 presented by Raising Cane’s at Desert Breeze Community Center

8275 W. Spring Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89117

Thursday, July 11 presented by Raising Cane’s at Doc Pearson Community Center

1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Thursday, July 18 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Mirabelli Rec Center

6200 Hargrove Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89107

Monday, July 22 presented by Raising Cane’s at Hollywood Rec Center

1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S®

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands, with 775+ Restaurants in 40+ states and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2024. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT GREEN VALLEY GROCERY

Founded in 1978 by Rick Crawford, Green Valley Grocery began in Las Vegas with a mission to serve the Southern Nevada community. While remaining a family-owned business, we’re committed to fast, convenient service, providing top-notch fuel, and a wide selection of food, drinks, and snacks expected from a trusted neighborhood convenience store. We take pride in our community engagement and numerous charitable partnerships, consistently delivering quality customer service with a friendly smile. For more information, visit gvgrocery.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.