Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction

VEGAS (September 2, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 2, the official roster and schedule for the team’s 2024 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The roster features 26 players comprised of 17 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
The Golden Knights will travel to Los Angeles, California for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center which takes place September 13-16. The tournament will feature top prospects from the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club and host club, Los Angeles Kings.
Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market and 1230 AM The Game will broadcast the Golden Knights’ three games in Los Angeles. Vegas Golden Knights host Daren Millard and Henderson Silver Knights broadcaster Brian McCormack will call the action and be joined live by special guests.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER
FORWARDS (17): Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Jakub Demek, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Mikael Huchette, Bear Hughes, Jett Jones, Jacob Mathieu, Simon Pinard, Matyas Sapovaliv, Shane Smith, Sloan Stanick, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen
DEFENSEMEN (7): Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Joe Fleming, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Christoffer Sedoff
GOALTENDERS (2): Carl Lindbom, Jesper Vikman
NUMERICAL ROSTER:5 Daniil Chayka Defenseman
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
12 Jakub Brabenec Forward
13 Jakub Demek Forward
25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward
30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender
32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender
37 Tuomas Uronen Forward
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
42 Braeden Bowman Forward
43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman
44 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman
50 Joe Fleming Defenseman
52 Artur Cholach Defenseman
53 Simon Pinard Forward
60 Bear Hughes Forward
63 Ben Hemmerling Forward
74 Shane Smith Forward
76 Trent Swick Forward
77 Kai Uchacz Forward
79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman
91 Jett Jones Forward
92 Sloan Stanick Forward
96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman
97 Jacob Mathieu Forward
98 Mikael Huchette Forward
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 12
Practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Friday, September 13Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)
Saturday, September 14Practice, 1:45 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)
Sunday, September 15Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken, 1 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)
Monday, September 16Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club, 12:30 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)
