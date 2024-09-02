Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction

VEGAS (September 2, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 2, the official roster and schedule for the team’s 2024 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The roster features 26 players comprised of 17 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The Golden Knights will travel to Los Angeles, California for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff at Toyota Sports Performance Center which takes place September 13-16. The tournament will feature top prospects from the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club and host club, Los Angeles Kings.

Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market and 1230 AM The Game will broadcast the Golden Knights’ three games in Los Angeles. Vegas Golden Knights host Daren Millard and Henderson Silver Knights broadcaster Brian McCormack will call the action and be joined live by special guests.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS (17): Braeden Bowman, Jakub Brabenec, Mathieu Cataford, Jakub Demek, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Mikael Huchette, Bear Hughes, Jett Jones, Jacob Mathieu, Simon Pinard, Matyas Sapovaliv, Shane Smith, Sloan Stanick, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen

DEFENSEMEN (7): Daniil Chayka, Artur Cholach, Joe Fleming, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Christoffer Sedoff

GOALTENDERS (2): Carl Lindbom, Jesper Vikman

NUMERICAL ROSTER:5 Daniil Chayka Defenseman

8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

12 Jakub Brabenec Forward

13 Jakub Demek Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender

32 Jesper Vikman Goaltender

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

38 Jordan Gustafson Forward

42 Braeden Bowman Forward

43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

44 Christoffer Sedoff Defenseman

50 Joe Fleming Defenseman

52 Artur Cholach Defenseman

53 Simon Pinard Forward

60 Bear Hughes Forward

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

74 Shane Smith Forward

76 Trent Swick Forward

77 Kai Uchacz Forward

79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman

91 Jett Jones Forward

92 Sloan Stanick Forward

96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

97 Jacob Mathieu Forward

98 Mikael Huchette Forward

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2024 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 12

Practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 13Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)

Saturday, September 14Practice, 1:45 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)

Sunday, September 15Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken, 1 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)

Monday, September 16Golden Knights vs. Utah Hockey Club, 12:30 p.m. PT (Toyota Sports Performance Center)

