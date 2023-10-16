Vegas Golden Knights Announce Family 4 Pack, Standing-Room Ticket Options

VEGAS (October 16, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 16, the release of special ticket offers for Family 4-Pack and standing-room only tickets. Click here to purchase a Family 4-Pack or standing-room only tickets.

Standing-room only ticket options are available for all 39 remaining regular-season games starting as low as $25 for select home games.

In addition, the team is excited to introduce the Family 4 Pack. This package includes four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for select games this season, including five family-friendly matinee start times.

