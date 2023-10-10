Vegas Golden Knights Announce Current Roster

VEGAS (October 10, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 10, the team’s current active roster entering tonight’s Opening Knight game at T-Mobile Arena. The roster consists of:

Forwards (14): Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone

Defensemen (7): Nicolas Hague, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden McNabb, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore

Goaltenders (2): Adin Hill, Logan Thompson

Injured Reserve (2): Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud

The Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 p.m. PT in a game presented by America First Credit Union. Prior to the game, Vegas players, coaches, and VGK personalities will walk the Gold Carpet on Toshiba Plaza. Before faceoff the team will Raise the Banner in a special ceremony to commemorate the 2023 championship season.

