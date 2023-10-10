News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Current Roster

Golden Knights Roster for Opening Knight

VEGAS (October 10, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, October 10, the team’s current active roster entering tonight’s Opening Knight game at T-Mobile Arena. The roster consists of:

Forwards (14): Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, William Carrier, Paul Cotter, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Brett Howden, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone
Defensemen (7): Nicolas Hague, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Brayden McNabb, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore
Goaltenders (2): Adin Hill, Logan Thompson
Injured Reserve (2): Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud

The Golden Knights face the Seattle Kraken at 7:30 p.m. PT in a game presented by America First Credit Union. Prior to the game, Vegas players, coaches, and VGK personalities will walk the Gold Carpet on Toshiba Plaza. Before faceoff the team will Raise the Banner in a special ceremony to commemorate the 2023 championship season.

