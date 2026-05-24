Vegas Golden Knights Announce Activations for Games 3 and 4 of Western Conference Final

VEGAS (May 23, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 23, the organization’s activations and plans for Games 3 and 4 of the 2026 Western Conference Final as the Golden Knights battle the Colorado Avalanche. The two clubs will meet for Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 24, with puck drop at 5:00 p.m. PT. The Vegas Golden Knights are Forged in Gold, and the 2026 Playoffs are presented by your Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association. A limited number of tickets for the games at T-Mobile Arena are available here.

Home Game Activations

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to T-Mobile Arena, where doors will be open 75 minutes prior to puck drop. Fans across The Realm are encouraged to wear gold at T-Mobile and watch parties to cheer on the team during the Western Conference Final. All fans in attendance at each home game will receive an exclusive gold battle towel designed for each game.

On Toshiba Plaza, Golden Knights fans can await puck drop outside T-Mobile Arena, where fan activations such as face painters, tattoo artists, partner activations, food and beverage options, and a merchandise trailer will be available. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time.

Morning Skates and Practices

All Vegas Golden Knights team practices at City National Arena are free and open to the public. Schedules are subject to change, and fans are encouraged to follow the team on X (@GoldenKnights) for updates.

Road Game Activations

The Vegas Golden Knights will host official team watch parties at locations in Las Vegas for each playoff road game. Official team watch parties will feature DJs, giveaways, raffle prizes, and appearances from the VGK cast.

Game Entertainment

Home games at T-Mobile Arena will feature an all-new pregame show. Integrating on-ice live action, video, a light show, and ice projections, the award-winning pregame show is part of what makes the game presentation at a Golden Knights game recognized among the best in all of professional sports.

Concessions

T-Mobile Arena concessions stand will introduce new menu offerings, including a Bone-In Short Rib Panzerotti and a Lobster Mac Dog. T-Mobile Arena will continue the VGK Locals Menu, which was introduced at the start of the season and features popcorn, fountain soda, bottled water, pretzels, nachos and hot dogs for $5.50 per item.

Official VGK Mobile App

Fans are encouraged to download the Official VGK Mobile App for the latest news and updates on the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Fans with the VGK app will have the opportunity to enter exclusive “ticket drops” for the chance to win tickets to select playoff home games.

NHL Bracket Challenge

Fans can predict the team’s path to the Stanley Cup in the NHL Bracket Challenge. The winner of the Vegas Golden Knights Bracket Challenge can win a trip to a 2026-27 NHL event.

Television Broadcasts

All seven games will be broadcast on ESPN. The Vegas Golden Knights’ pregame show will begin 30 minutes before game time. The show will air throughout the Golden Knights television territory on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+.

Radio Broadcasts

Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (94.7 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

Streaming and Radio Shows

Knight Time at Noon will broadcast throughout the playoffs at its usual Monday 12 p.m. PT timeslot on FOX Sports Las Vegas (94.7 FM, 1340 AM) and streaming on the team’s digital channels. Knight Time at Noon is presented by Stations Casinos.

The VGK Insider Show airs each weekday on FOX Sports Las Vegas from 4 to 6 p.m. PT, featuring co-hosts Daren Millard and Ryan Wallis.

Western Conference Final: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

2026 Playoffs are presented by your Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association

Game Date Time (PT) Site

1 Wednesday, May 20, Ball Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

2 Friday, May 22, Ball Arena | HIGHLIGHTS

3 Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Presented by Toyota

4 Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas NV Presented by Just Ingredients

5* Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. PT Ball Arena, Denver, CO

6* Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Presented by Zoox

7* Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. PT Ball Arena, Denver, CO

* if necessary

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.