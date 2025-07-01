Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Mitch Marner from Toronto Maple Leafs

VEGAS (July 1, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, July 1, that the team has acquired forward Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy. Marner has signed an eight-year contract extension through the 2032-33 season worth an average annual value of $12,000,000. The forward will wear No. 93 with the Golden Knights.

Marner, 28, has spent nine years in the NHL, all with Toronto, where he produced 741 points (221 G, 520 A) in 657 games with a +128 rating on the ice. Marner’s 741 points rank fifth all-time in franchise history for the Maple Leafs and since he made his debut in the 2016-17 season, were the most on Toronto and ranked eighth in the NHL. Last season, the three-time NHL All-Star (2020, 2023, 2024) posted a career-high 102 points (27 G, 75 A) in 81 games, which finished first on his team and the fifth-most for all skaters in the league. The forward’s 75 assists on the 2024-25 campaign were also a career-best and the third-highest total among his peers in the NHL. Marner finished as a Selke Trophy finalist in 2023, and is a +129 over the last seven seasons, third-best among NHL forwards over that time.

Marner helped his team qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs during each of his nine seasons in Toronto. Since his rookie year, Marner led the Maple Leafs in the postseason with 63 points (13 G, 50 A) in 70 contests and has led all Toronto forwards in time on ice in each of the last seven playoffs. During the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marner’s 13 points (2 G, 11 A) in 13 games finished second on his team before falling to the Florida Panthers in seven games in the second round of the postseason.

The native of Markham, Ontario, has represented his country at multiple international events, most recently at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, where he helped Canada win the tournament by playing in each of their four games and collecting three points (1 G, 2 A). Marner scored the game-winning overtime goal over Finland in Canada’s opening game at 4 Nations and had the primary assist on the tournament-clinching goal in overtime against the United States. At the 2017 IIHF World Championship, Marner earned a silver medal with Canada when he gathered 12 points in 10 games (4 G, 8 A).

Prior to professional play, Marner spent three seasons (2013-16) in the OHL with the London Knights. London won the Memorial Cup in 2016 when Marner totaled 44 points (16 G, 28 A) in 18 OHL playoff games followed by 14 points (2 G, 12 A) in four Memorial Cup games and was named the Memorial Cup Most Valuable Player as well as the CHL’s Most Outstanding Player of the Year. Marner was drafted by Toronto in the first round (4th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

