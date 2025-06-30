Vegas Golden Knights Announce Celebration for the First Annual "702 Day"

VEGAS (June 30, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, June 30, celebrations for the first annual “702 Day,” which will take place on Wednesday, July 2. The Golden Knights have planned several activations and events throughout the day to celebrate and appreciate all things 702.

Festivities will begin at 9:45 a.m. PT, when Golden Knights employees join Vegas Development Camp participants at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to prepare and serve meals for more than 600 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women, and children. During the visit, the VGK Foundation will be making a donation to Catholic Charities for their efforts in uplifting the Southern Nevada community.

Fans are invited to City National Arena at 2:30 p.m. PT to cheer on the Golden Knights’ prospects as they take the ice for the final time at 3 p.m. PT at the 2025 VGK Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. Those in attendance can expect pizza provided by MacKenzie River and cookies from bake the Cookie Shoppe. Activations include a DJ, giveaways, a shooting cage, coloring pages, photo opportunities, and visits from members of the VGK and HSK Cast. Fans in attendance can enter a raffle for a chance to win two tickets to all four Golden Knights preseason home games or a custom “702” gold jersey.

On July 2 only, specialty “702 Day” t-shirts will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena for $20 each. The Arsenal will open at 10 a.m. PT and close at 6 p.m. PT.

Those who aren’t able to participate in the fun at City National Arena are invited to join LosVGK for an afternoon of ball hockey Cascaritas at Mater Academy East Las Vegas from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Cascaritas combine the spontaneous and accessible style of pick-up games with the fun atmosphere of the Vegas Golden Knights. Parents or guardians interested in their child participating can register **here**.

The Golden Knights will have three specialty ticket offers officially available for purchase on Wednesday and are expected to close at 11:59 p.m. PT on the evening of July 2. Additional information behind the three ticket offers can be found below and online at this **link**.

**Nevada Day Single-Game Ticket Offer**

All fans who purchase a single-game ticket on Wednesday, July 2 for the team’s celebration of Nevada Day presented by Travel Nevada, taking place on Friday, Oct. 31 will be entered into a raffle where they can receive multiple prizes. Fans who are selected from the raffle will have the opportunity to lead the team’s pregame “March to The Fortress” on Toshiba Plaza, ring the official rally siren inside T-Mobile Arena before the Golden Knights take the ice for the start of a period or get an authentic Golden Knights specialty jersey celebrating Nevada Day.

*Opponent and timing of game on Nevada Day to be announced at a later date.

**Nevada Day Suite Offer**

Fans who purchase a 20-person Luxury Suite rental on Wednesday, July 2nd for the team’s celebration of Nevada Day presented by Travel Nevada, taking place on Friday, Oct. 31 will receive a special rental rate of $7,002, all-inclusive of a pre-set menu including Beer & Wine.

*Opponent and timing of game on Nevada Day to be announced at a later date.

**2025-26 Full-Season Membership Offer**

Nevada residents who purchase a membership for the full 2025-26 season on Wednesday, July 2nd, will receive an authentic Vegas Golden Knights jersey before the official start of the regular season.

*Offer exclusive to Nevada residents, one jersey per account.

Celebrations extend to Henderson, where the Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks will have specialty “702 Day” ticket offers that will last all day Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. PT. Additional information for the Silver Knights and Knight Hawks ticket offers can be found **here**.

Henderson Silver Knights – **2025-26 Full-Season Membership Offer**

Fans can purchase a membership for the full 2025-26 season on July 2 with a down payment of $70.20. The remaining balance can be paid off through a payment plan through September.

Henderson Silver Knights – **Single-Game Chamber Offer**

On July 2 only, fans can purchase a Chamber for $702 for any game of their choice during the 2025-26 season with no blackout dates.

Vegas Knight Hawks – **2026 Full-Season Membership Offer**

Fans can purchase a Row 1 Full Season Membership for 2026 on July 2 for $702. This offer is over 35% off the regular price.

Vegas Knight Hawks – **Fan Appreciation Knight Offer**

All day Wednesday, fans can purchase a Row 1 ticket to Fan Appreciation Knight for $70.20 to see the Knight Hawks take on the Tucson Sugar Skulls on July 26.

Lee’s Family Forum has several upcoming shows that will have special “702 Day” ticket offers. These offers will officially become available for purchase on Wednesday and are expected to close at 11:59 p.m. PT on the evening of July 2. Each offer is unique to the show, and fans can also click **here** for details.

**Brit Floyd: Wish You Were Here 50th Anniversary**

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album Wish You Were Here with an unforgettable evening of music and spectacle on Sunday, July 13. Brit Floyd, the world’s leading Pink Floyd tribute band, brings the album to life with note-for-note renditions of its beloved tracks, including “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” “Welcome to the Machine,” and the title song. Tickets that are purchased on July 2 will be buy one, get one free.

**Danny Go! Live!**

Danny Go! is a live-action kids show packed with music, movement, and silly fun designed to get kids ages 3–7 off the couch and into action. What started as a grassroots YouTube channel by three childhood friends in Charlotte, NC, has now become a national phenomenon. Don’t miss this exciting, one-of-a-kind live show with Danny, Bear Head, Pap Pap, and all of their colorful friends on Saturday, August 9. On Wednesday only, fans can purchase All-In Tickets for just $45.

**Rick Springfield and Special Guests –** **I Want My 80s Tour**

Join us for an electrifying night of classic hits and ’80s nostalgia with Rick Springfield’s I Want My 80’s Tour on Sunday, August 10. Fans will be transported back to the golden era of rock with legendary performances by Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young. Fans who purchase tickets on July 2 will get $25 off.

**Gabby’s Dollhouse Live**!

Don’t miss Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! on Wednesday, December 17. Inspired by the magical world of the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation, this new a-MEOW-zing live show features incredible puppets, dynamic staging, and songs from the hit series, including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me” and “Sprinkle Party.” All tickets will be 20% off for fans who make their purchase on July 2.

