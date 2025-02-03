Vegas Golden Knights Accepting Deposits for 2025-26 Ticket Memberships

VEGAS (February 3, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 3, that the team is now accepting deposits for ticket memberships for the 2025-26 NHL season. Fans interested in becoming season ticket members have two options:

Can’t Wait List Deposits: Fans can secure priority access to full season ticket memberships by joining the Can’t Wait List. Fans can learn more and join the Can’t Wait List here.

Partial Plan Deposits: Fans interested in ticket package options for less than a full season can place a deposit for a partial plan here or learn more at this link.

Season ticket memberships offer fans the greatest savings off single-game ticket prices, with full season memberships starting at $58 per ticket per game. Other benefits of membership include consistent seat locations for each game, access to purchase pre-paid parking, priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets and access to exclusive member events and gifts.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.