Vegas Golden Knights Accepting Deposits for 2025-26 Ticket Memberships

Place your deposit now for access to season tickets in 2025-26

VGK2425-SeasonTicketDepo-1920x1080
By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

VEGAS (February 3, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 3, that the team is now accepting deposits for ticket memberships for the 2025-26 NHL season. Fans interested in becoming season ticket members have two options:

  • Can’t Wait List Deposits: Fans can secure priority access to full season ticket memberships by joining the Can’t Wait List. Fans can learn more and join the Can’t Wait List here.
  • Partial Plan Deposits: Fans interested in ticket package options for less than a full season can place a deposit for a partial plan here or learn more at this link.

Season ticket memberships offer fans the greatest savings off single-game ticket prices, with full season memberships starting at $58 per ticket per game. Other benefits of membership include consistent seat locations for each game, access to purchase pre-paid parking, priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets and access to exclusive member events and gifts.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

News Feed

Eichel Scores Twice, but Vegas Falls 4-2 Against Rangers

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 2, 2025

Lawless: Saad Goes All-In with Move to Vegas

Lawless: Jet Lag is Out, Mailbag is In

Get to Know Brandon Saad

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Brandon Saad to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights Lose, 2-1, to Blue Jackets in Overtime

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 30, 2025

Existential VGK with Noah Hanifin

Golden Knights Fall Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Stars

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2025

Cataford Continues Climb Toward Personal and Team Success

Golden Knights Open Homestand With a 4-1 Victory Over Panthers

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 26, 2025

Comeback Bid Falls Short as Vegas Loses in Dallas, 4-3

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 24, 2025

Golden Knights Break Losing Streak With 4-2 Win Over Blues

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 23, 2025