Vegas Earns Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Edmonton

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-15) took home a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers (36-28-9) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Oilers opened the scoring at 11:52 of the first period when Matt Savoie found the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead. Mark Stone responded for Vegas just over four minutes into the middle frame, recovering a loose puck below the right faceoff circle and flipping a backhander in to tie it up at one. The Oilers regained the lead three minutes later as Connor McDavid scored. Stone notched his second goal of the night with five minutes remaining in the period, going to his backhand inside the crease and beating an outstretched Connor Ingram to pull the Golden Knights even once again. Zach Hyman converted two minutes later to give Edmonton a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame. Ivan Barbashev restored the tie at 6:18 of the third, shoveling home a rebound off a shot on the rush from Pavel Dorofeyev to eventually send the game to overtime. Evan Bouchard scored the game winner with under two minutes left in the extra frame, lifting the Oilers to the 4-3 win.

ATTENDANCE: 17,910

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return to T-Mobile Arena Saturday for the second of a four-game home stretch as they take on the Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m. Catch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.