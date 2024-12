The Vegas Golden Knights (15-7-3) were defeated, 6-0, by the Utah Hockey Club (10-10-4) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights are back home on Tuesday night for a division matchup against the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.