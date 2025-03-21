UNLV Skatin’ Rebels Channel Golden Knights Success with First National Championship

The UNLV Skatin’ Rebels won their first ACHA Division I National Championship in program history on Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis. UNLV defeated Adrian College, 7-3, to hoist the Murdoch Cup at Centene Community Ice Center.

After facing adversity in past seasons, including a loss to Adrian in the 2023 title game, the Skatin’ Rebels had their sights set on redemption. The program has a long-term goal of transitioning into an NCAA Division I team and Tuesday’s win was a step toward that goal. For head coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener and the team, the vision extends beyond expansion—he values the connection they share with the Vegas Golden Knights. A visit from Bruce Cassidy before the team left for the tournament was a source of motivation for the second seed Rebels as they defeated No. 15 Arizona, No. 10 Maryville and No. 4 Liberty en route to the title game.

“We asked Dave [Rogowski], who has helped us so much throughout the years, if Cassidy could talk to the guys,” Vignieri-Greener said. “Cassidy took time out of his day to come to our locker room and speak to the boys. The message really hit home for us because they had to overcome adversity to win the Stanley Cup, just like we had to in our tournament." Viginieri-Greener said.

Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights have played a pivotal role in the championship mindset that has been ingrained into the minds of UNLV’s players. Both the Golden Knights and Rebels have brought championships to Las Vegas signifying the success of hockey in the valley.

“I’m happy for the group,” Cassidy said. “They were close a couple of times, especially last year. It's nice to see them get over the hump. I know how that feels, so good for them. They made us proud, and I am glad they brought it home.” Cassidy said.

The Rebels are grateful for the mentorship and support from the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as the opportunity to call City National Arena their home. Just down the hallway, they can feel the energy of an elite NHL team, drawing daily inspiration from the work ethic and success of those they admire.

“We are so grateful to be able to have access to top-notch facilities,” captain and senior Mattias Dal Monte said. "The culture of excellence that the Golden Knights have established in town rubs off on us. You see those guys around the rink, and it’s inspiring. Not every program has this kind of relationship with a professional team."

The bond between UNLV and the Golden Knights goes beyond facilities and speeches. It’s about growing the game in the desert.

"Anytime you're getting put into a conversation with an NHL organization, especially the Golden Knights—one of the top organizations in the league—it’s surreal," Vignieri-Greener said. "We want to continue to get bigger and better every year, just like the Golden Knights have done. They’re good in the community, they compete hard, and we want to mimic that, both on and off the ice."

While the Golden Knights have set the standard of being #VegasBorn, the Skatin’ Rebels find inspiration to continue to spread the culture of hockey to the eager community.

The UNLV Skatin’s Rebel will continue their celebration as they will be at T-Mobile Arena for Saturday's game between the Golden Knights and the Detroit Red Wings.