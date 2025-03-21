Dorofeyev's Hat Trick Leads Golden Knights to 5-1 Victory Over Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-8) secured their 25th home win of the season with a 5-1 win against the Boston Bruins (30-31-9) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Pavel Dorofeyev netted his 28th goal of the season midway through the second period on the power play to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. Dorofeyev scored his second of the night to give Vegas a two-goal lead with 48 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Brett Howden increased the Vegas lead to 3-0 early in the third before Dorofeyev completed the second hat trick of his career. Ivan Barbashev made it a 5-0 game with 5:36 remaining in regulation off a backhand pass from Jack Eichel. Morgan Geekie got the Bruins on the board in the final 2:11 of the game but the Golden Knights skated away with the 5-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev had his second hat trick of the season, increasing his team-leading goal total to 30.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had the primary helpers on both Dorofeyev and Barbashev’s goals to mark his 60th and 61st assists of the season.

Brandon Saad: Saad had two assists, increasing his point total to 26. He has 10 points (5G, 5A) in 16 games with the Golden Knights.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin had two assists for his 10th multi-point game of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Dorofeyev's hat trick was his second of the season and marked his fourth three-point game of the year. He's the fourth player in franchise history to record multiple hat tricks with the Golden Knights. With Dorofeyev’s hat trick, the Golden Knights became the only franchise in the NHL to record a hat trick in back-to-back home games (Hertl, March 9 vs. LAK).

The Golden Knights recorded their 40th win of the season for the seventh time since the inaugural season in 2017-18, which is the most by any franchise through their first eight campaigns.

Vegas earned its 25th win at T-Mobile Arena this season to mark the third consecutive year with 25-or-more wins at home.

ATTENDANCE: 18,225

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights start their weekend back-to-back with a tilt against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on ABC, stream on ESPN+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.