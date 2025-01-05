Stone Records 600th Career Point as Vegas Defeats Buffalo, 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (27-9-3) closed out their four-game homestand with a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres (14-21-5) on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Early in the first period, Tanner Laczynski notched his first goal as a Golden Knight to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Midway through the frame, Mark Stone extended Vegas' lead with his 10th goal of the season. After a scoreless second period, Jack Eichel found the back of the net 7:44 into the third period to increase the lead to 3-0. With under three minutes left, Jason Zucker netted a goal for Buffalo, but the Golden Knights held on for the 3-1 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Mark Stone: Stone recorded his 600th career NHL point with his goal in the first period.

Tanner Laczynski: Laczynski netted his first goal as a Golden Knight to lift Vegas the lead first.

*Tanner Pearson:* Pearson tallied two assists in the victory to record his fourth multi-point night of the season.

Jack Eichel: Eichel had two points (1G, 1A) to increase his point total to 52 points this season.

*Adin Hill:* Hill stopped 23-of-24 shots in the win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Stone became the eighth-fastest active Canadian player to reach the 600 points (665GP).

Vegas improved its record to 17-4-0 at home this season.

The Golden Knights scored three goals in the win. Vegas has scored three or more goals in 31 of its 39 games this season to own a 26-3-2 record in those games.

Jack Eichel recorded his 41st assist to push him to third most in the league with assists.

ATTENDANCE: 18,111

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights have a quick one-game road trip as they face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.