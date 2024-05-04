Stadium Swim, Downtown Summerlin® to Host Watch Parties for VGK Game 7 on Sunday

VEGAS (May 3, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 3, that Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino and The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin® will host the team’s official watch parties for Game 7 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, May 5.

Sunday’s parties begin at 3:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 4:30 p.m. PT. Both events will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes.

Fans wearing VGK gear will receive free admission to Stadium Swim, which will show the game on its 40-foot-tall HD screen. Circa Resort & Casino is a 21-and-over venue.

Fans of all ages are invited to The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin®, which will feature food trucks and drink stations. Fans are encouraged to bring their own blankets and towels to sit on.

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

