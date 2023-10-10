Reminder: Opening Knight Festivities

VEGAS (October 10, 2023)– The Vegas Golden Knights have a variety of special activations planned for tonight’s Opening Knight game against the Seattle Kraken, set for 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena and presented by America First Credit Union.

For those attending the game:

Toshiba Plaza opens to the public at 1 p.m. PT. Revolt Tattoos will be on hand to provide free VGK tattoos to fans until 7 p.m. PT.

The Gold Carpet festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on Toshiba Plaza. A limited number of gold pompoms will be distributed to fans along the Gold Carpet before Golden Knights players, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy , VGK personalities, and the Stanley Cup® walk the carpet to enter the arena.

, VGK personalities, and the Stanley Cup® walk the carpet to enter the arena. Photo opportunities with images of the Stanley Cup® will be available for fans on Toshiba Plaza and in the arena outside of section 17.

Arena doors will open at 6 p.m. PT.

Fans will find gold Opening Knight battle towels presented by GHOST Energy on their seats.

For the first time, VGK Authentics will be selling game-used Stanley Cup® Final items outside of section 10.

Fans can browse championship ring fan program merchandise from Jason of Beverly Hills at locations outside sections 9 & 10 and section 214.

Pregame warmups will begin at 7:20 p.m. PT.

A special championship banner-raising ceremony will take place prior to puck drop.

Replicas of the Stanley Cup® banner will be passed out as fans exit the arena, starting at the beginning of the third period.

For those watching on Toshiba Plaza:

Toshiba Plaza opens to the public at 1 p.m. PT. Revolt Tattoos will be on hand to provide free VGK tattoos to fans until 7 p.m. PT.

The Gold Carpet festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on Toshiba Plaza. A limited number of gold pompoms will be distributed to fans along the Gold Carpet before Golden Knights players, coaches, VGK personalities, and the Stanley Cup® walk the carpet to enter the arena.

A photo opportunity with a larger-than-life image of the Stanley Cup® will be available for fans on Toshiba Plaza.

The entire championship banner-raising ceremony will be broadcast on the Allegiant Stage screen. A replica of the championship banner will be unfurled on T-Mobile Arena overlooking the plaza.

For the only time this regular season, the game will also be broadcast live on the Allegiant screen.

For those watching or listening elsewhere:

ESPN and ESPN+ will carry the exclusive television broadcast of the game ( Bob Wischusen , A.J. Mleczko , Leah Hextall ).

, , ). Scripps Sports will broadcast a special one-hour season preview show beginning at 6 p.m. PT live from T-Mobile Arena. The show, hosted by Daren Millard and featuring Ashali Vise , Dave Goucher , Shane Hnidy , Gary Lawless , and Darren Eliot , will be televised by KTNV-TV13 and Vegas 34 in Las Vegas, on affiliates throughout the team’s television territory, and streamed live on KnightTime+.

and featuring , , , , and , will be televised by KTNV-TV13 and Vegas 34 in Las Vegas, on affiliates throughout the team’s television territory, and streamed live on KnightTime+. FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM/1340 AM) will broadcast the VGK Insiders Show live from the Gold Carpet beginning at 4 p.m. PT. Millard and Ryan Wallis will host, leading into the pregame show.

will host, leading into the pregame show. Dan D’Uva and Lawless will call the game on FOX Sports Las Vegas and the VGK Radio Network.

and Lawless will call the game on FOX Sports Las Vegas and the VGK Radio Network. Jesus Lopez and Alex Romo will provide Spanish-language coverage of the game on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

and will provide Spanish-language coverage of the game on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM). Sports USA will provide national radio coverage, with John Forslund and Jim Fox on the call.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.