Vegas Golden Knights Add Nick Holden to Player Development Staff

VEGAS (September 12, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 12, the hiring of Nick Holden to the team’s Player Development staff. Holden, who spent three seasons as a member of the Golden Knights, will work with the organization’s prospects with a focus on defensemen.

“We are pleased to have Nick join our organization as a member of our development staff,” McCrimmon said. “Nick was widely respected by management, teammates, and coaches during his time with the Golden Knights as a player. He fills an important role with our player development and will work not only with our drafted prospects but also with our young pros with the Henderson Silver Knights.”

Holden retires after a 15-year professional career that included 654 NHL games. The defenseman from St. Albert, Alberta joined Vegas in 2018-19 and played 139 regular-season games and 35 playoff games with the Golden Knights. He recorded 31 regular-season points (9 goals, 22 assists) and added 8 in the postseason (2 goals, 6 assists), reaching the conference final in both 2020 and ’21.

“Playing for Vegas was an amazing time in my career for both me and my family,” Holden said. “To have the opportunity to rejoin this organization is unbelievable and I really appreciate the opportunity given to me by George McPhee and Kelly McCrimmon.”

Vegas was one of six NHL teams Holden represented in his career, concluding in a two-year stint with the Ottawa Senators the past two seasons. He played for Canada at the 2022 World Championship, winning a silver medal alongside Golden Knights Nicolas Roy, Logan Thompson, and Zach Whitecloud.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.