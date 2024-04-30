Naqvi Injury Law Makes $34,500 Donation to Vegas Golden Knights Foundation

VEGAS (April 29, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 29, that Naqvi Injury Law has made a $34,500 donation to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation for the 2023-24 season. Farhan Naqvi made a check presentation to VGK Foundation President Kim Frank during tonight’s Game 4 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This marks the second straight year that Naqvi Injury Law has donated $250 for every Vegas Golden Knights goal scored at T-Mobile Arena during the regular season. The Golden Knights scored 138 home goals this season – led by 21 from Jonathan Marchessault and 19 from Jack Eichel – to increase Naqvi’s donation from $32,750 in 2022-23.

This commitment is one of multiple elements in the partnership between Naqvi Injury Law and the Golden Knights that focuses on giving back to the Las Vegas community. All donations to the VGK Foundation go directly to supporting Southern Nevada in the following pillars: health and wellness, education and youth development, and military and first responders.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. The firm is an 11-time Gold Winner in the “Best of Las Vegas” Readers Poll, for Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm, Best Customer Service and Best Trial Lawyer. Farhan Naqvi has been selected as a Super Lawyer and Litigator of the Year from the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. He has also received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. For more information, visit www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.