Morning Skate Report: Oct. 9, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights begin their eighth season of NHL hockey as they take on the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights are opening the season on home ice for the sixth time in eight seasons as a franchise.

Vegas has a 6-1-0 record in home openers.

The Golden Knights posted 45-29-8 record and 98 points in the 2023-24 season. Vegas finished fourth in the Pacific Division and lost to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in seven games.

OPENING KNIGHT

The Gold Carpet presented by Naqvi Injury Law will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Toshiba Plaza. Following the conclusion of the Gold Carpet, the doors to T-Mobile Arena will open, and fans will be able to receive their Mark Stone collectible pins as they walk inside. Fans who do not have tickets to Opening Knight will be able to stay on Toshiba Plaza and watch the game on the Allegiant Stage screen.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – Four wins away from 100 wins with the Golden Knights

Nicolas Roy – Nine games away from 300 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – Two games away from 300 career games

Shea Theodore – Three games away from 500 career games

Nicolas Hague – Four games away from 300 career games (all with VGK)

Victor Olofsson – Eight assists away from 100 career assists

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights held a 2-1-0 record against the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023-24 season. On Nov. 4, Mark Stone led the team with four points (2G, 2A) in a 7-0 win at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel and William Karlsson netted two goals in the win. On Jan. 10, the Colorado Avalanche shut out the Golden Knights, 3-0, at Ball Arena. In their final matchup of the season on April 14, the Golden Knights scored three times in the third period to overcome a 3-0 deficit before Tomas Hertl's overtime winner for a 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Colorado Avalanche will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday in Vegas. Colorado qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the seventh consecutive season in 2023-24, and lost to the Dallas Stars in six games in the second round. The Avalanche finished third in the Central Division with a record of 50-25-7 and 107 points. Nathan MacKinnon led the team in scoring with 140 points (51G, 89A) and won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award. Mikko Rantanen also hit the 100-point mark with 104 points (42G, 62A) in 80 games. Cale Makar led Colorado’s blue line with 90 points (21G, 69A) in 77 games.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Be the 313th win in franchise history

- Improve the team’s all-time record against Colorado to 12-13-1

- Mark the seventh time the Golden Knights have won their first game of a new season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Prepared for 82: According to Captain Mark Stone, the Golden Knights are looking to learn from their preseason mistakes and come into the regular season with their bodies up to speed.

Building Something: Coach Bruce Cassidy said that he feels good about his group of players and where they are at mentally. He stated that they are all hungry and ready to go to build something for the upcoming season.