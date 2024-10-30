Morning Skate Report: Oct. 30, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-1) look to grab their first road win of the season as they head to take on the Los Angeles Kings (5-3-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Wednesday's game will be the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Los Angeles. The Golden Knights won their previous matchup, 6-1.

Mark Stone is tied for the NHL lead in points with Kirill Kaprizov with 18 points (5G, 13A). Stone was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday.

Keegan Kolesar scored two goals against the Calgary Flames on Monday night, Oct. 28th to record his first career multi-goal game.

The Golden Knights tied the second-longest home winning streak in franchise history after a victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Three points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Six goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Two points away from 500 career points

Bruce Cassidy – Four wins away from 400 career NHL wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 18 points (5G, 13A)

Jack Eichel – 16 points (3G, 13A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 12 points (1G, 11A)

Ivan Barbashev – 12 points (7G, 5A)

Tomas Hertl – 10 points (4G, 6A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Calgary Flames, 5-0, Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. In the first period, Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Mark Stone scored the only goal in the second period. Keegan Kolesar tipped a shot into the net to extend the lead to 3-0 in the last frame. Kolesar scored his second of the night, followed 15 seconds later with a Nicolas Roy goal to lock in a victory.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights defeated the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 22 at T-Mobile Arena, 6-1, in their first meeting of the season. Hertl led the team with four points (2G, 2A) on the night, tying a single-game career high. Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev, Alexander Holtz, and Barbashev all tallied a goal each while Ilya Samsonov had 32 saves.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Los Angeles Kings are 2-1-0 in their last three games after facing the Golden Knights. LA is playing the second game of a back-to-back as the team fell, 4-2, in San Jose on Tuesday night. Akil Thomas and Alex Laferriere scored for the Kings in the loss. Anze Kopitar leads the team in scoring with nine points (3G, 6A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 7-2-1, 15 points

Los Angeles Kings – 5-3-2, 12 points

Vancouver Canucks – 4-1-3, 11 points

Calgary Flames – 5-3-1, 11 points

Seattle Kraken – 5-4-1, 11 points

Anaheim Ducks – 4-4-1, 9 points

Edmonton Oilers – 4-5-1, 9 points

San Jose Sharks – 2-7-2, 6 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...- Mark the 320th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 20-12-3 all-time record against Los Angeles

- Record the first road win of the season

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Keep the Momentum: After sweeping their four-game homestand, the Golden Knights look to transfer their success at home to playing well on the road.

The Boys Are Back: Bruce Cassidy talked about how everyone is getting more comfortable with their lines and more settled into heading into this road trip. He saw some really good elements from Monday's game against Calgary and continues to carry that heading into Los Angeles.