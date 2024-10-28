Stone Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Vegas captain leads NHL in scoring with 17 points (4G, 13A)

By Vegas Golden Knights
@GoldenKnights

NEW YORK (October 28, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights right wing **Mark Stone**, Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros and Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 27.

FIRST STAR – MARK STONE, RW, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Stone recorded multiple points in each of his three appearances, leading the NHL with 2-6—8 overall and 1-3—4 on the power play to lift the Golden Knights (6-2-1, 13 points) into first place in the Pacific Division on the strength of a perfect week. Stone posted 1-2—3, highlighted by his 39th career game-winning goal (and 20th w/ VGK), in a 6-1 triumph over the Los Angeles Kings Oct. 22. He then collected a pair of assists as Vegas rallied from a trio of deficits to defeat his former team, the Ottawa Senators, 6-4 in a Nevada Day matinee on Oct. 25. Stone finished the week with 1-2—3, his 39th career three-point performance (and 20th w/ VGK), in a 7-3 victory against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 26. The 32-year-old Stone, who captained Vegas to the Stanley Cup in 2022-23, tops the NHL with 4-13—17 through nine total contests this season. He also shares the League lead in assists (13) and power-play points (7).

