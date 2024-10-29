VGK Announce Details for First Noche de LosVGK on November 2

VEGAS (October 28, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 28, details for the team’s first Noche de LosVGK game on Saturday, November 2 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the Utah Hockey Club for a 7 p.m. PT puck drop. Building upon the Hispanic Heritage Knights the team has hosted previously, Noche de LosVGK offers enhanced programming that will represent and celebrate all corners of the team’s Hispanic and Latino fanbase.

“While our work with LosVGK continues year-round, it is special to dedicate a noche at The Fortress to celebrating Hispanic and Latino culture,” said Benjamin Thomas, Vegas Golden Knights Director of Latino Marketing and Outreach. “We are excited about the Noche de LosVGK rebrand and are confident that this will be the biggest and most inclusive celebration of this kind that the Golden Knights have ever hosted.”

Noche de LosVGK falls on Dia de los Muertos weekend, and the VGK shield logo takes on the look of a traditional sugar skull in tribute. That graphic and the LosVGK logo – both designed by Golden Knights staffer Stephanie Suominen, who is of Colombian descent – will be featured throughout the event.

All fans in attendance will receive a LosVGK-branded rally towel. A limited number of tickets remain for Noche de LosVGK, including a special ticket offer that includes an exclusive LosVGK Sugar Skull bobblehead starting at $69. Fans must purchase tickets through this link to receive the bobblehead.

Entertainment on Toshiba Plaza and inside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday will include face painters, Folklórico dancers, mariachi bands and DJ Yo Yolie performing during the second intermission Knight Club. In the first intermission, Mites at Knight will feature players ages 7-12 from the Metepec Buffalos hockey program in Mexico. Mexican Ice Hockey Federation President and Head Coach Diego de la Garma will crank the pregame siren. Also expected to be in attendance are:

Emilano Vargas , the undefeated Top Rank boxer (12-0), Las Vegas local and son of legendary fighter Fernando Vargas

, the undefeated Top Rank boxer (12-0), Las Vegas local and son of legendary fighter Well-known model, television host and long-standing UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste

Hispanic influencer Anna Saia

Saturday’s game will also feature an ofrenda, the altar featured during the Día de los Muertos celebration that is intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting. Fans are invited to take photos in front of the LosVGK-themed ofrenda.

New and exclusive Noche de LosVGK merchandise such as hoodies, t-shirts and pucks are available now for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights introduced the LosVGK brand in October 2023 to further celebrate and engage the team’s Hispanic and Latino fanbase. This September LosVGK conducted its first international trip, a six-day visit to Mexico City, Metepec and Monterrey dubbed LosVGK en México (video recap, article). Those stops included ice and ball hockey clinics, a Fan Fest, and a day spent with pediatric patients with the Dr. Sonrisas Foundation. In total during the trip, the Vegas Golden Knights staff hosted 300 players for clinics and more than 800 fans at the Fan Fest.

In the past year the LosVGK initiative has also translated hockey instruction manuals, hosted numerous ball hockey clinics, launched a line of merchandise at team stores and designed and installed a LosVGK mural in the city’s Arts District. Earlier this season LosVGK launched a Spanish-language version of the vegasgoldenknights.com website – the first of its kind in the NHL. The team has also introduced Spanish-language social media channels on Facebook (@losgoldenknights) and WhatsApp (@LosVGK) and Spanish-language versions of home broadcasts on the KnightTime+ streaming service and linear television using the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) function.

