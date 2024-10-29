Hill's 16-Save Shutout Leads Golden Knights to 5-0 Win vs. Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-1) extended their home win streak to seven games with a 5-0 victory over the Calgary Flames (5-3-1) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Alex Pietrangelo opened the scoring for the Golden Knights to give them a 1-0 lead 6:39 in the first frame. In the second period, Mark Stone extended the team’s lead to 2-0 off a feed from Jack Eichel. Keegan Kolesar tipped a shot from Cole Schwindt into the net just 2:19 in the last frame to make it 3-0. Kolesar and Nicolas Roy each tallied a goal only 15 seconds apart late in the game to seal the 5-0 victory of the Flames. Adin Hill stopped all 16 shots he faced to collect his first shutout of the season and eighth of his career.

TOP PERFORMERS

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar posted two goals on the night for the first time in his career.

Nicolas Roy: Roy had three points (1G, 2A) all in the third period.

*Jack Eichel:* Eichel became the second-fastest skater to record 100 assists as a Golden Knight.

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo's goal was his first of the season and extended his point streak to four games.

Mark Stone: Stone had one goal on the night and leads the NHL in points with 18 points (5G, 13A)

Adin Hill: Hill recorded 16 saves to post his first shutout of the season, marking his eighth career shutout.

Cole Schwindt: Schwindt had two assists in the third period for his first multi-point game in the NHL.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTJack Eichel assisted on Mark Stone’s goal, putting the Golden Knights up 2-0. Together, they’ve combined for 13 goals this season—the most among all teammates in the league.

The Golden Knights shut out the Flames to secure their seventh consecutive home win, tying the second-longest home winning streak in franchise history. The only longer streak was in 2017-18 (8-0-0).

With Monday's victory, the Golden Knights became the 10th team in the past 20 years to open the season with a seven-game home winning streak, and the first since the Bruins’ 14-0-0 streak in 2022-23.

ATTENDANCE: 17,559

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights have a quick road trip as they head to face the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Watch the game on TNT, truTV and MAX or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.