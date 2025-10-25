Morning Skate Report: Oct. 25, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-0-2) will play their first game of a three-game road trip against the Florida Panthers (4-5-0) on Saturday at 3 p.m. PT at Amerant Bank Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

William Karlsson became the second Golden Knight to reach 400 points in franchise history in Monday night’s win over Carolina.

Jack Eichel leads the NHL in points with 16 (6G, 10A) and is on a seven game point streak.

Ivan Barbashev and Mitch Marner are both on four game point streaks. Barbashev has totaled six points (2G, 4A) in four games and Marner has recorded eights points (2G, 6A) in four games.

The Golden Knights have recorded their second-best season-opening point streak with a record of 5-0-2 and 12 points. Their best season-opening point streak came in 2023-24 with a 11-0-1 record and 23 points.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Seven points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Nine games away from 600 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Two games away from 800 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Two points away from 300 career points

Colton Sissons – Three games away from 700 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Pavel Dorofeyev – Seven points away from 100 career points

Ivan Barbashev – Eight games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 16 points (6G, 10A)

Mark Stone – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Mitch Marner – 10 points (2G, 8A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 8 points (7G, 1A)

Ivan Barbashev – 8 points (3G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

7 – Pavel Dorofeyev is tied for first in goals scored, alongside Seth Jarvis, Mark Scheifele, Cole Caufield, and Shane Pinto.

8 – Jack Eichel and Mark Stone lead the league in power play points with eight each.

20 – Akira Schmid recorded his 20th career win on Monday, tying for fourth by most wins by a Swiss goaltender.

30 – The Golden Knights rank third in the NHL for most goals for with 30.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights handed the Carolina Hurricanes their first loss of the season on Monday with a 4-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. It was Vegas’ first win against the Hurricanes since March 2023. Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each scored in the first period to give Vegas a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Sebastian Aho tacked on the only goal for Carolina and the only goal in the second period four minutes into the middle frame. Ivan Barbashev extended the Golden Knights’ lead before William Karlsson potted the empty-net goal to seal the victory. Adin Hill and Akira Schmid turned aside 27-of-28 shots in net.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas went 1-0-1 against the Panthers in the 2024-25 season. The Golden Knights visited Florida for their sixth game of the season, falling 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 19, 2024, at Amerant Bank Arena. Keegan Kolesar and Brett Howden each scored for the Golden Knights, but Gustav Forsling scored the game-winner with 17 seconds left in overtime to take the victory. Vegas and Florida met again on Jan. 26 with the Golden Knights skating to a 4-1 win. Brayden McNabb (1G, 1A) and Kolesar (2A) each recorded multi-point nights. Jack Eichel and Tomas Hertl tallied goals in the win, and Adin Hill stopped a total of 33 saves on 34 shots for a .971 save percentage in net.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Florida Panthers entered this season as the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions. The club holds a record of 4-5-0 with eight points and sits at fourth in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers opened their season with three wins before losing four straight road games. Most recently, they beat the Boston Bruins, 4-3, on Tuesday and fell, 5-3, to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. Brad Marchand leads Florida with 10 points (5G, 5A), followed by Anton Lundell with seven points (2G, 5A), and Mackie Samoskevich with six points (2G, 4A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 5-0-2, 12 points

Seattle Kraken – 4-2-2, 10 points

Anaheim Ducks – 4-2-1, 9 points

Edmonton Oilers – 4-3-1, 9 points

Vancouver Canucks – 4-4-0, 8 points

Los Angeles Kings – 3-3-2, 8 points

San Jose Sharks – 1-5-2, 4 points

Calgary Flames – 1-7-1, 3 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 367th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-5-2 all-time record against Florida

- Give the Golden Knights a 3-0-1 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Sharp Tools: After four days of rest, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy believes the team will be sharp because they know they are playing a good team which will help get their attention in a hurry. The Golden Knights have worked on having better starts, so Cassidy hopes it will carry over following the rest days.

Next Man Up: The Golden Knights have had their fair share of injuries early in the season, leading to call-ups of players. Despite the injuries, Vegas has exploded for 30 goals in seven games, showing the “next man up” mentality is alive and well. Cassidy stated that this specific mentality shows the depth of the roster and the responsibility the players embrace to take care of business on the ice.