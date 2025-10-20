Morning Skate Report: Oct. 20, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (4-0-2) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (5-0-0) to close their first homestand of the season on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights extended their season-opening point streak to a Pacific-Division-leading 10 points through six games with Saturday’s 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Jack Eichel became the third NHL player in the past 30 years to notch at least 15 points (5G, 10A) through the first six games.

Mark Stone leads the NHL with 11 assists through six games and ranks just behind Eichel in league-wide scoring with 13 points (2G, 11A).

VGK LOCALS MENU

The Vegas Golden Knights and Levy have introduced an all-new VGK Locals Menu that is available at all Vegas Golden Knights home games for the 25-26 season. The VGK Locals Menu now features popcorn, fountain soda, bottled water, pretzels, nachos and hot dogs for $5.50 per item.

In addition to these six items, VGK Season Ticket Members will receive 10% off all concession items, including the VGK Locals Menu. Season Ticket Members can redeem the offer by showing their STM identifier embedded in the AXS app at checkout. Further, Premium guests will enjoy a 10% discount on the Chef’s Table at Goose Island as well as the delectable dessert carts on the suite level. The full VGK Locals Menu, which launched October 8 at Opening Knight, is available at nine concession stands at T-Mobile Arena, while multiple items are available at 24 different locations throughout the building . For the exact locations visit the VGK Locals Menu homepage. Fans do not need to show ID to redeem the offer, as the menu was created FOR locals and will be shared with all fans.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Karlsson – One point away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Seven points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Three games away from 800 career games

Colton Sissons – Four games away from 700 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Ivan Barbashev – Four points away from 300 career points

Pavel Dorofeyev – Eight points away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 15 points (5G, 10A)

Mark Stone – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Mitch Marner – 8 points (2G, 6A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 7 points (6G, 1A)

Tomas Hertl – 6 points (3G, 3A)

Ivan Barbashev – 6 points (2G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – In Saturday’s win over Calgary, Vegas scored the game’s first goal for the first time this season with Marner’s first as a Golden Knight.

7 – Stone’s four-point performance on Saturday marked his seventh as a Golden Knight, the most in franchise history.

21 – Brayden McNabb ranks second in the NHL in blocked shots with 21.

28 – Eichel and Stone’s 28 combined points through six games is most for any pair of teammates this season.

60.5 – Hertl ranks third in the league in faceoff win percentage at 60.5 percent, among players with at least 100 faceoff opportunities.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights skated to a dominant 6-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, stretching their season-opening point streak to six games. Stone (2G, 2A) and Eichel (4A) led the way with four points each while Marner scored his first two goals as a Golden Knight. Hertl (1G, 1A) and Barbashev (1G, 1A) each had a pair of points in the win. Hertl's assist marked his 300th NHL assist. Calgary’s only goal came early in the first period on a power play from Jonathan Huberdeau to briefly tie it at one, but from there it was all Vegas as the Golden Knights cruised to a convincing win at T-Mobile Arena. Adin Hill posted his first win of the season in net, stopping 26-of-27 shot attempts by Calgary.

2024-25 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights fell short in both of last season’s matchups with the Hurricanes, losing 5-2 on Nov. 11 and 3-2 on Jan. 17. Eichel and Barbashev each scored in the first game against Carolina. Shea Theodore and Hertl scored in the second matchup as Vegas' comeback bid came up short at the Lenovo Center.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Carolina has started the season off strong with a 5-0-0 record to lead the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have scored a league-leading 23 goals for, leading to a +12 goal differential, also the best in the league. Most recently, they traveled to Los Angeles and took down the Kings, 4-3, in overtime. Center Seth Jarvis leads Carolina in the points column with eight (6G, 2A), while Sebastian Aho (1G, 6A) and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (1G, 6A) each have seven.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 4-0-2, 10 points

Seattle Kraken – 3-0-2, 8 points

Vancouver Canucks – 4-2-0, 8 points

Anaheim Ducks – 2-2-1, 5 points

Edmonton Oilers – 2-3-1, 5 points

Los Angeles Kings – 1-3-2, 4 points

San Jose Sharks – 0-3-2, 2 points

Calgary Flames – 1-5-0, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 366th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 6-6-3 all-time record against the Hurricanes

- Give the Golden Knights a 3-3-2 all-time record at home against the Hurricanes

KEYS TO THE GAME

Magic Mitch: Mitch Marner scored his first two goals as a Golden Knight on Saturday, as he continues to acclimate and build continuity with his linemates. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Marner is “starting to read off Pavel [Dorofeyev] and [Tomas] Hertl” in 5-on-5, and he also scored an “unreal” goal on a power play. As he continues to learn his teammates and get comfortable in gold, Marner’s spark to the second line will be key to keeping up the offensive firepower.

Limit Lapses: As Head Coach Bruce Cassidy mentioned after the win over Calgary, the game gets away from every team for stretches throughout a 60-minute game. Cassidy notes that limiting these periods of chaos and being able to corral the game has been a factor in the last two wins at home. “Bear down, get ourselves back on track and get playing, and we generated some good looks,” Cassidy said. “So that’s what we’re doing better, we’re not in a bad place for as long.”