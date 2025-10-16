Morning Skate Report: Oct. 16, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (2-0-2) battle the Boston Bruins (3-1-0) for the first matchup against an Eastern Conference team on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Jack Eichel extended his season-opening point streak to four games, totaling nine points (4G, 5A) through the first week. Eichel already holds the longest season-opening point streak (five games) in franchise history, tied with Mark Stone in the 2024-25 and 2020-21 seasons.

Stone is tied for the league lead in assists with six helpers through four games this season. He's tied with Nick Suzuki, Alex DeBrincat and Evgeni Malkin. His six assists through four games ties Eichel's franchise record for assists through four games to start a season (2024-25).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Three points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Seven points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – One assist away from 300 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Five games away from 800 career games

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Colton Sissons – Six games away from 700 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Seven points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERSJack Eichel – 9 points (4G, 5A)

Mark Stone – 6 points (0G, 6A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 5 points (5G, 0A)

Mitch Marner – 4 points (0G, 4A)

Ivan Barbashev – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Tomas Hertl – 3 points (1G, 2A)

BY THE NUMBERS

9 – No. 9 Jack Eichel gained a total of nine points (4G, 5A) through the first week of the regular season.

15 – Brayden McNabb is tied for the league lead in blocked shots with a total of 15.

60 – The Golden Knights picked up their first regulation win on Tuesday in a 4-2 victory in Calgary, scoring four goals in 60 minutes.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames with a final score of 4-2 on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Jack Eichel scored twice in the win including Vegas' first goal to make it a 2-1 game and the go-ahead goal in the third period. Kaedan Korczak scored his first goal of the season early in the third period to tie the game. Tomas Hertl's empty-net goal was his first of the season and sealed the win for the Golden Knights. Mitch Marner (2A) had a multi-point game while Akira Schmid stopped all 19 shots that came his way in relief of Adin Hill.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas won both matchups against the Boston Bruins in the 2024-25 regular season. The teams first met on Feb. 8 at TD Garden, where the Golden Knights beat the Bruins with a final score of 4-3. Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl both scored power-play goals, with Hertl scoring the game-winner. Zach Whitecloud and Pavel Dorofeyev each scored an even-strength goal for Vegas. Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore each added two assists to their record during the game. The Golden Knights continued their momentum at home on March 20, with a 5-1 win over the Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Dorofeyev picked up his second hat trick of the season while Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev sealed the win for the Golden Knights with points in the final frame. Noah Hanifin, Brandon Saad and Eichel each picked up two assists in this matchup. In both contests, Dorofeyev (4G) was the top goal scorer with multi-point games, and Eichel (4A) led in assists through the series.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Boston Bruins enter Thursday's game in Vegas with a 3-1-0 record and six points in the standings. The Bruins opened their season with a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals, beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime, and found a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres. In the most recent game, Boston fell 4-3 in a home contest to the Tampa Bay Lightning. David Pastrnak (1G, 4A) and Pavel Zacha (1G, 4A) are tied for the team lead with five points each in four games.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 2-0-2, 6 points

Edmonton Oilers – 2-0-1, 5 points

Seattle Kraken – 2-0-1, 5 points

Anaheim Ducks – 2-1-0, 4 points

Los Angeles Kings – 1-2-1, 3 points

Vancouver Canucks – 1-2-0, 2 points

San Jose Sharks – 0-1-2, 2 points

Calgary Flames – 1-4-0, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 364th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-7-1 all-time record against Boston

KEYS TO THE GAME

Pucks on net: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said after Tuesday's win that the team is focused on getting pucks to the net from everywhere and using their positioning to be ready deflections and rebounds.

Continue the forecheck: The Golden Knights found their rhythm in the second and third frames on Tuesday with a strong forecheck. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy explained that this pressure allowed the team to stay in the offensive zone and create turnovers, leading to Kaedan Korczak’s game-tying goal.