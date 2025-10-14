Morning Skate Report: Oct. 14, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (1-0-2) battle the Calgary Flames (1-2-0) for their fourth straight Pacific Division matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Pavel Dorofeyev became the second Golden Knight in franchise history to score five goals through the first three games when he netted his fifth goal of the season on Saturday night in Seattle.

Jack Eichel has recorded seven points (2G, 5A) through the first three games of the season. No player has matched that total through as many games since the 2021-22 season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Reilly Smith – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Four points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – Seven points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – Two assists away from 300 career assists

Adin Hill – Four wins away from 100 career wins

Colton Sissons – Five goals away from 100 career goals

Tomas Hertl – Six games away from 800 career games

Ivan Barbashev – Eight points away from 300 career points

Colton Sissons – Seven games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 7 points (2G, 5A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 5 points (5G, 0A)

Mark Stone – 5 points (0G, 5A)

Ivan Barbashev – 2 points (1G, 1A)

Mitch Marner – 2 points (0G, 2A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 – Pavel Dorofeyev was named the NHL’s “First Star” of the Week for the first week of the season. His five goals lead the NHL.

3 – All three of the Golden Knights’ games to begin the season have gone beyond regulation.

5 – Jack Eichel and Mark Stone are tied for the league lead in assists with five apiece.

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights fell to the Seattle Kraken, 2-1, in overtime on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev scored the only goal for Vegas as the team picked up at least one point for the third game in a row to start the season. Dorofeyev's goal came on the power play and was his fourth power-play goal of the year. Mark Stone and Jack Eichel each picked up an assist and are tied for the most in the league (5). Matty Beniers scored for Seattle in regulation and Jared McCann netted the game-winning goal with four seconds left in overtime.

2024-25 SEASON SERIES

Vegas posted a record of 3-0-1 against the Calgary Flames in the 2024-25 regular season. The clubs first met on Oct. 28 at T-Mobile Arena where the Golden Knights shut out the Flames for a 5-0 win. Keegan Kolesar tallied two goals in the third period and Adin Hill saved all 16 shots on net. The Golden Knights kept the momentum rolling on Dec. 29 with another shutout in a 3-0 win. In the third matchup of the season, Vegas took a 3-2 overtime win on April 5 at Scotiabank Saddledome. Dorofeyev got the scoring started, before Reilly Smith netted the second goal and the game-winner in overtime. Shea Theodore assisted on all three plays. Akira Schmid picked up the win, saving 21-of-23 shot attempts. The final Golden Knights-Flames matchup was April 15 at Scotiabank Saddledome, where Calgary came away with a 5-4 shootout win. Tomas Hertl picked up two points (1G, 1A), while Brandon Saad tallied three (1G, 2A) including an unassisted goal to send the game beyond regulation. Theodore led the team with five points (5A) in four games against the Flames last season while Saad posted four points (1G, 3A) in just two games against Calgary.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Calgary Flames will face the Golden Knights for their fourth game of the 2025-26 season. They opened the campaign with a 4-3 shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers, before losing 5-1 in Vancouver against the Canucks and 4-2 at home against the St. Louis Blues. Matt Coronato scored both Flames’ goals against the Blues as he looks to build on last season when he jumped from nine points (3G, 6A) in 2023-24 to 47 points (24G, 23A) in 2024-25. The Flames had a relatively quiet offseason for transactions, but extended center Connor Zary, defenseman Kevin Bahl, goaltender Dustin Wolf, and Head Coach Ryan Huska all to long term deals. After Tuesday’s matchup with the Golden Knights, the Flames will make a stop in Utah on Oct. 15 before heading to T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 18 for a rematch with Vegas.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Seattle Kraken – 2-0-0, 4 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 1-0-2, 4 points

Edmonton Oilers – 1-0-1, 3 points

Vancouver Canucks – 1-1-0, 2 points

Anaheim Ducks – 1-1-0, 2 points

San Jose Sharks – 0-0-2, 2 points

Los Angeles Kings – 1-2-0, 2 points

Calgary Flames – 1-2-0, 2 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 363rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 17-8-2 all-time record against Calgary

KEYS TO THE GAME

Score First: The Golden Knights have yet to score the first goal of any game this year, including preseason. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy noted that, while slow starts are a reoccurring theme for the team, getting off to a stronger start and playing with a lead will be a key to racking up points in the standings.

Avoid the Odd Man: In the first game of the season, the Golden Knights allowed nine total odd-man rushes, leading to a 6-5 shootout loss against the Los Angeles Kings. The Golden Knights followed that up by only allowing one odd-man rush in San Jose, and two in Seattle, which proved helpful for the defense, only allowing five total goals through those two games, including two overtime periods.