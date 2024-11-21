Morning Skate Report: Nov. 21, 2024

The Golden Knights (11-6-2) continue their season-high five-game road trip as they face the Ottawa Senators (8-9-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT at Canadian Tire Centre.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have an all-time record of 5-0-1 while scoring an average of 4.5 goals per game at Canadian Tire Centre.

Brayden McNabb continues to be strong in front of the net with a team-leading 14 blocked shots in the last four games.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – One win away from 400 career NHL wins

William Karlsson – Four games away from 700 career games

Noah Hanifin – Six points away from 300 career points

Keegan Kolesar – Six games away from 300 career games

Tanner Pearson – Seven points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 28 points (5G, 23A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 17 points (8G, 9A)

Tomas Hertl – 16 points (7G, 9A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 14 points (2G, 12A)

Shea Theodore – 13 points (1G, 12A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were blanked, 3-0, by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto’s Fraser Minten, William Nylander, and Pontas Holmberg each scored goals for the Maple Leafs to get the win.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights conquered the Ottawa Senators, 6-4, in a comeback victory for the first matchup of the season between the two teams on Oct. 25 at T-Mobile Arena. Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, while Alex Pietrangelo notched three assists, and Tanner Pearson, Jack Eichel, and Mark Stone all recorded two assists in the win. Adin Hill saved 35 out of 39 shots on the night.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ottawa Senators rank fifth in the Atlantic division with 17 points and an 8-9-1 record in the 2024-25 season. The Senators come into Thursday’s matchup for the second game of a four-game home stand and are on a three-game losing streak. Ottawa currently has a record of 5-3-1 at Canadian Tire Centre, scoring an average of four goals per game at home. Tim Stutzle leads Ottawa with 22 points (8G, 14A), followed by Brady Tkachuk with 20 points (9G, 11A), and Drake Batherson with 17 points (7G, 10A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 11-6-2, 24 points

Calgary Flames – 10-6-3, 23 points

Los Angeles Kings – 10-7-3, 23 points

Edmonton Oilers – 10-8-2, 22 points

Vancouver Canucks – 9-6-3, 21 points

Seattle Kraken – 10-9-1, 21 points

Anaheim Ducks – 8-8-2, 18 points

San Jose Sharks – 6-11-4, 16 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 324th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 12-1-1 all-time record against Ottawa

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-0-1 record at Canadian Tire Centre

KEYS TO THE GAME

Road Trip Essentials: When asked what signs he’ll look for early in the game that will tell him they are responding in a way he hopes they will, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated that he will look at how the players manage the game and handle the puck on the road. Having patience, playing the right way, and not chasing the game are keys to road wins.

Quick Turnaround: Jack Eichel stated that it is beneficial in back-to-back games to have less time in between to think about what went wrong. In order to not overthink on the road, the team will learn from their mistakes and move on to the next matchup at hand.