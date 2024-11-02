Morning Skate Report: Nov. 2, 2024

The Golden Knights (7-3-1) host the Utah Hockey Club (5-4-2) for the first time in franchise history on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have a 7-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

This will be the first meeting between the Golden Knights and the Utah Hockey Club.

Alexander Holtz has recorded a point in each of the last five games.

NOCHE DE LOS VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights will host team’s first Noche de LosVGK game on Saturday, Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena. Building upon the Hispanic Heritage Knights the team has hosted previously, Noche de LosVGK offers enhanced programming that will represent and celebrate all corners of the team’s Hispanic and Latino fanbase.

Noche de LosVGK falls on Dia de los Muertos weekend, and the VGK shield logo takes on the look of a traditional sugar skull in tribute. That graphic and the LosVGK logo – both designed by Golden Knights staffer Stephanie Suominen, who is of Colombian descent – will be featured throughout the event.

All fans in attendance will receive a LosVGK-branded rally towel. A limited number of tickets remain for Noche de LosVGK, including a special ticket offer that includes an exclusive LosVGK Sugar Skull bobblehead starting at $69. Fans must purchase tickets through this link to receive the bobblehead.

Entertainment on Toshiba Plaza and inside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday will include face painters, Folklórico dancers, mariachi bands and DJ Yo Yolie performing during the second intermission Knight Club. In the first intermission, Mites at Knight will feature players ages 7-12 from the Metepec Buffalos hockey program in Mexico. Mexican Ice Hockey Federation President and Head Coach Diego de la Garma will crank the pregame siren. Also expected to be in attendance are:

Emilano Vargas, the undefeated Top Rank boxer (12-0), Las Vegas local and son of legendary fighter Fernando Vargas

Well-known model, television host and long-standing UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste

Hispanic influencer Ana Saia

Saturday’s game will also feature an ofrenda, the altar featured during the Día de los Muertos celebration that is intended to welcome the deceased to the altar setting. Fans are invited to take photos in front of the LosVGK-themed ofrenda.

New and exclusive Noche de LosVGK merchandise such as hoodies, t-shirts and pucks are available now for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

In the past year the LosVGK initiative has also translated hockey instruction manuals, hosted numerous ball hockey clinics, launched a line of merchandise at team stores and designed and installed a LosVGK mural in the city’s Arts District. Earlier this season LosVGK launched a Spanish-language version of the vegasgoldenknights.com website – the first of its kind in the NHL. The team has also introduced Spanish-language social media channels on Facebook (@losgoldenknights) and WhatsApp (@LosVGK) and Spanish-language versions of home broadcasts on the KnightTime+ streaming service and linear television using the Secondary Audio Programming (SAP) function.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Two points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Six goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tomas Hertl – one point away from 500 career points

Bruce Cassidy – Four wins away from 400 career NHL wins

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 19 points (5G, 14A)

Jack Eichel – 16 points (3G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 12 points (7G, 5A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 12 points (1G, 11A)

Tomas Hertl – 11 points (4G, 7A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 6-3, on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Tanner Pearson and Pavel Dorofeyev each found the back of the net in the loss.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Prior to the organization's move to Utah, the Golden Knights had an overall record of 19-10-0 against the team. In the final game between the two teams, Vegas suffered a 7-4 loss in which William Karlsson and Jack Eichel both netted a goal. The Golden Knights are 22-8-1 all-time when meeting a club for the first time in the regular season.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Utah Hockey Club is 5-4-2 to open the 2024-25 season. Utah heads to Vegas to kick off a four-game road trip after posting a 5-1 win against Calgary on Wednesday night at Delta Center. Alex Kerfoot opened the scoring against the Flames with his first goal of the season and Maveric Lamoureux scored his first NHL goal as the Hockey Club snapped a four-game losing streak. Nick Schmaltz (0G, 11A) and Clayton Keller (6G, 5A) lead the team with 11 points each.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGSVegas Golden Knights – 7-3-1, 15 points

Los Angeles Kings – 6-3-2, 14 points

Calgary Flames – 6-4-1, 13 points

Vancouver Canucks – 4-2-3, 11 points

Edmonton Oilers – 5-5-1, 11 points

Seattle Kraken – 5-5-1, 11 points

Anaheim Ducks – 4-4-2, 10 points

San Jose Sharks – 3-7-2, 8 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 320th win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights a 1-0-0 all-time record against the Utah Hockey Club

-Extend Vegas' home win streak to eight games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Making an Impact: Bruce Cassidy mentioned young players like Alexander Holtz and Pavel Dorofeyev's game is improving the more they play in the team’s system. Cassidy said the goal is to continue their improvement and strengthen the team as they get hot.

Back to Basics: Mark Stone said after Wednesday's loss that if the team can take better care of the middle of the ice, the wins will come.