Golden Knights Doubled Up by Kings in 6-3 Loss

The Vegas Golden Knights (7-3-1) came up short in a 6-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-2) on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Los Angeles used goals from Warren Foegele and Adrian Kempe to take a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. After Alex Laferriere and Anze Kopitar extended the Kings' lead to four goals, Tanner Pearson notched his third goal of the season to get the Golden Knights on the board. After Los Angeles scored two more goals early in the final frame, Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice to bring the Golden Knights back to within three. Time ran out on Vegas as the Kings earned the 6-3 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back in action on the weekend as they host the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.