Golden Knights Fall 5-2 Against Devils on Nevada Day

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-1) fell to the New Jersey Devils (9-5-0) on Nevada Day at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Luke Hughes got New Jersey on the board early in the first period on a shot from the top of the circle. The Golden Knights answered 10 minutes later when Mark Stone needed only six seconds of the power play to deflect Mitch Marner’s top-shelf shot over Connor Hellybuyck’s shoulder, evening the score at one. Vegas kept the momentum going with a second tally just 1:30 later from Ivan Barbashev. Brayden McNabb sent a pass across the front of the net to Marner, who tucked it right down the middle for Barbashev to finish. Arseny Gritsyuk scored the equalizer for the Devils less than a minute later, bringing the score back to an even 2-2 heading into the second period.

New Jersey set themselves back in the lead with a goal from Jack Hughes, and Gritsyuk knocked a fourth goal in, securing a two-goal distance for the Devils going into the third. The forward Hughes potted his second goal of the game into an empty net for the lone goal of the final period, sealing the 5-2 win for New Jersey.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will start a four-game road trip on Monday against the Boston Bruins at 4 p.m. PT at TD Garden. Watch the action on Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas), stream on KnightTime+, or listen on X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima.