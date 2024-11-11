Morning Skate Report: Nov. 11, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-3-2) return home to host the Carolina Hurricanes (10-3-0) on Monday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have an 8-0-0 record at T-Mobile Arena in the 2024-25 season.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable canned food items to Toshiba Plaza to contribute to the team's Food Drive with Nacho Daddy to benefit Three Square Food Bank.

Shea Theodore tallied his 300th point as a Golden Knight Friday in Seattle.

Jack Eichel recorded his 14th three-point game with the Golden Knights on Friday. Eichel is tied with William Karlsson for the third most in franchise history.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his eighth goal of the season Friday night. He leads the team in goals heading into Monday's game.

MILITARY APPRECIATION KNIGHT

Monday’s game will feature special guests representing multiple military branches with salutes to active-duty personnel and veterans throughout the game. Fans are invited to Sections 9 and 10 to fill out “I Salute” signs to honor the service of military personnel in their lives.

City National Bank will make a check presentation to The Folded Flag Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Golden Knights Owner and Chairman Bill Foley that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside military operations.

Specially designed jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting The Folded Flag Foundation. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMilitary.givesmart.com or text “VGKMilitary” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on Monday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A limited number of Military Appreciation Knight warmup pucks will be available for purchase on the concourse and online after puck drop.

Additional Military Appreciation Knight items such as jerseys, pucks and t-shirts are available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

Monday’s game will also feature a previously announced annual food drive, presented by Nacho Daddy. Fans are encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items on Toshiba Plaza prior to the game.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Five goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Bruce Cassidy – Three wins away from 400 career NHL wins

Noah Hanifin – Six points away from 300 career points

Tanner Pearson – Eight points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERSJack Eichel – 22 points (4G, 18A)

Mark Stone – 21 points (6G, 15A)

Ivan Barbashev – 16 points (7G, 9A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Tomas Hertl – 12 points (4G, 8A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell, 4-3, in overtime to the Seattle Kraken in the final game of a two-game trip on Friday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Pavel Dorofeyev, Nicolas Roy and Alex Pietrangelo each scored for the Golden Knights as the team fell in overtime for the second time this season.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas had a 0-2-0 record against the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2023-24 season. In the first matchup between the two teams, Carolina topped Vegas, 6-3, in Raleigh. Jack Eichel collected a goal, and five different Golden Knights tallied an assist. In the second and final matchup, Carolina defeated Vegas, 3-1, at T-Mobile Arena. Nicolas Roy and Ivan Barbashev each had an assist in the loss.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Carolina Hurricanes enter Monday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a 10-3-0 record and 20 points. Their eight-game winning streak was snapped in Colorado on Saturday night as the team pushed its way to second place in the Metropolitan Division. They will continue their three-game road trip as they head to Vegas. Martin Necas leads Carolina with 23 points (8G, 15A) followed by Andrei Svechnikov with 14 points (5G,9A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Los Angeles Kings – 9-4-3, 21 points

Vegas Golden Knights – 9-3-2, 20 points

Vancouver Canucks – 7-3-3, 17 points

Calgary Flames – 7-5-3, 17 points

Edmonton Oilers – 7-7-1, 15 points

Seattle Kraken – 6-8-1, 13 points

Anaheim Ducks – 5-7-2, 12 points

San Jose Sharks – 5-9-2, 12 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...- Mark the 322nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-4-3 all-time record against Carolina

-Extend Vegas’ home win streak to nine games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Back to Our Roots: Following the team's loss in the final game of the road trip, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy discussed how the players lost some focus on their puck decisions. Cassidy said he is confident the team can be a strong road team. Coming back home provides an opportunity for the Golden Knights to refocus on the finer details of their game before heading out on their next road trip.

Never Be Complacent: Tanner Pearson mentioned that the team sometimes becomes complacent when heading into the second period with a lead. He emphasized that the key to success is to continue playing with intensity and not ease off the gas.