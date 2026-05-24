Morning Skate Report: May 24, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights return home to battle the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4:30 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Mitch Marner holds the top spot for playoff points with 19 points (7G, 12A) and Jack Eichel follows with 18 points (2G, 16A).

In 14 postseason games, the Golden Knights have netted 51 goals, the most in that span in the NHL.

The Golden Knights occupy the top three spots for hits this postseason, as Ivan Barbashev (74), Keegan Kolesar (65), and Cole Smith (60) have combined for a total of 199 playoff hits.

Carter Hart posted a .967 save percentage in Friday’s victory and has the best save percentage (.956) among all goaltenders in the Conference Finals.

The Golden Knights have a home record of 3-1 and an all-time record of 13-7 in Game 3’s in the postseason.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans who attend the home games at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels for each game, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 3 is presented by Toyota. Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options, and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, who will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Colorado Avalanche 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Colorado Avalanche 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | *BUY TICKETS*

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights took Game 2 with a comeback 3-1 victory over the Avalanche on Friday at Ball Arena. Vegas was down one goal through two periods, but Jack Eichel broke through to get the Golden Knights on the board halfway through the final frame. Ivan Barbashev went on to score two unanswered goals, including the game-winner and an empty-netter. Vegas’ top line in Barbashev (2G, 1A), Eichel (1G, 1A), and Pavel Dorofeyev (2A) all registered multipoint nights in the victory. Carter Hart turned aside 29- of-30 shots to secure a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 19 points (7G, 12A)

Jack Eichel– 18 points (2G, 16A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (10G, 4A)

Ivan Barbashev– 12 points (5G, 7A)

Brett Howden – 11 points (9G, 2A)

COL PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Nathan MacKinnon – 14 points (7G, 7A)

Martin Necas – 11 points (1G, 10A)

Gabriel Landeskog – 9 points (4G, 5A)

Devon Toews – 9 points (2G, 7A)

Nazem Kadri – 7 points (2G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

3 – Ivan Barbashev registered his first three-point game (2G, 1A) of the playoffs on Friday.4 – The Golden Knights recorded their fourth third-period comeback of the postseason, the most within a single playoff run in NHL history.

6 – On Friday, the Golden Knights registered a 2-0 series lead for the sixth time in Golden Knights history.

10 – Pavel Dorofeyev leads the playoffs with 10 goals.

13 – Mitch Marner leads the NHL with a +13 through his 14 games played.

16 – Jack Eichel continues to pace the NHL with 16 playoff assists.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (Vegas leads, 2-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens (Series tied, 1-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Ride the Wave: The Golden Knights return home with a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final, but the group understands that the job is far from finished. With momentum on their side and the energy of the home crowd behind them, Vegas must continue to set the tone in the game and prevent the Avalanche from finding an edge in the series.

Patience is Key: Patience was the difference for the Golden Knights in Game 2. Even after two scoreless periods, the team never strayed from their identity and eventually broke through when it mattered most. Maintaining composure, leaning on their veteran leadership, and continuing to play a simple, disciplined style will be essential for Vegas in Game 3.